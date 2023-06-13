It is vacation time. We have been taking a beach trip every summer for the past four years and have been looking for our perfect location.
We have been to Orange Beach a couple of times and Orange Beach is a nice place to go, but it is always packed with people everywhere you go.
Last year, my son suggested, Perdido Key, just across the Florida line. It is located between Flor-Bama and Pensacola.
We feel in love with Perdido Key. The facility we stayed in was beautiful and the beach was for people who were staying at our facility.
It was very family friendly with all the amenities you want for a family vacation.
The restaurants were very good and you did not have long lines waiting for a table.
All that to say, we will be off to Perdido Key again this year after finally getting our reservations to go through.
First mistake, I tried to book on a Saturday and pay with a debit card when the charges were more than my limit. I did not know I had a limit to how much I could spend on my debit card. I thought my limit was the amount of money I had in that bank account.
After card was declined, they cancelled my reservation in 24 hours after card was declined. I couldn’t call the bank over the weekend.
On Monday, I called the bank and upped my limit so payment would go through then tried to rebook.
Well, it showed booked, although they had cancelled my reservation, it was not showing up as available yet.
I called and asked if they could just reschedule my reservation, but they can’t do that, once it is cancelled they can’t un-cancel it.
Finally got it booked again and got payment to go through.
It only took about two hours to book a place to stay.
Lesson learned, don’t try to book vacation spots on weekends. Do the booking during business hours Monday through Friday.
It was a hassle to get booked, but it is done and we will have a great vacation making memories with my family.
