The family of Brenda Owen laid her to rest last week with family and friends all gathered to honor the memory of Brenda.
Brenda served as the editor of the Pontotoc Progress and had a long line of writing for newspapers, magazines and online publications.
Brenda was the light in every room she was in. You could not be around her and be in a bad mood. She was always smiling and her laugh was contagious.
So many things I learned from Brenda.
When I began to write for the paper Brenda told me it was simple. It was for her. She told me to write my lead by telling what I was going to write about, write the details and then wrap it up by telling the reader what I just told them because people remember the last thing they read.
I can remember writing a story for the women’s section and Brenda’s comment was “why can you not write a longer story as much as you like to talk”.
I would do an interview, write the story and give it to Brenda to “fluff up” as she called it.
Brenda had a way with words, she could make even a rock sound interesting.
We had a grandmother come into the paper with a photo of her grandchild swimming in the pool and wanted us to publish it in the paper.
I understood how proud she was of her grandchild learning to swim and she thought everyone would want to see such a sweet child’s photo.
She left the photo with me and making no promises, I simply said, let us see if we can find a way to put it in the paper.
When giving the challenge to Brenda, she without hesitation said sure I can make a story out of this.
She talked to people and gained information about swimming lessons given locally, found information on swimming safety and the importance of teaching young children to swim.
It was informative and entertaining and used the photo of the child as a photo illustration of teaching children to swim.
Brenda was simply fun to be around and a trip with Brenda was always an adventure.
Brenda and I went to a Mississippi Press Association conferences in Philadelphia and on our way home we were traveling on Hwy 15 just north of Houlka when as we topped one of those hills met a car passing another car on that narrow highway with nothing but a gully on each side.
I am not sure why I reached across to the passenger side and grabbed Brenda’s hand but I did as I dropped one wheel off the highway onto the shoulder of the road, the car on the other side did the same and when the three-vehicle passed each other there probably wasn’t a hairs space between all three cars.
All I could hear from the passenger side was Brenda saying “oh Jesus, oh Jesus, oh Jesus”.
That was one time that God had the wheel of all three cars for us to make it up that hill.
I pulled over at the bottom of the hill as I could not believe we were still alive and to calm my nerves before I could continue. I then realized I had Brenda’s hand in mine.
As Brenda was rubbing her hand from me squeezing so hard, she calmly looked at me and said, “the next time we are in a near death experience, you keep both hands on the wheel, you drive and I will pray”
Even in a moment like that, Brenda could make me laugh and calm my nerves.
Everyone that knew Brenda could write a book about all the times she could make you laugh.
I loved Brenda and am proud to call her my friend.
