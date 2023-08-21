If you’ve ever been to a doctor’s office perhaps you’ve seen a pain chart on the wall, which goes from a level of zero (no hurt) to 10 (severe pain).
Well I’ve got a smiley/frowny face pain chart of my own design.
Level zero on my pain chart is no hurt, feeling good (putting good); level two is hurts a little; level four is hurts more, getting worse, beginning to whine; level six pain is like enduring a 30 minute VP Kamala Harris zoom call on the importance of the word community; level eight is a cramp in both legs; and level 10 pain is just stepped on a bump jack.
Indelible is a word I don’t often get to use. The definition of indelible is “that which cannot be removed, washed away, or erased; leaving a mark; unforgettable.”
Daniel Webster was thinking of a bump jack when he defined “indelible.”
The great singer Nat King Cole sang “Unforgettable” back in 1951. It wasn’t a woman he was singing about. Oh no, Nat was thinking of the time he stepped on a bump jack.
I stepped on a bump jack on October 2, 1989. It was 1:21 a.m. I was only half awake as I walked across the den floor.
In a single moment my life was changed. Until that moment I didn’t know that one’s spine ran across the bottom of your feet.
In a millisecond I learned that when something really hurts you can’t even scream. You can’t breathe. I just rolled around the den floor, all alone, in the darkness. The kids were asleep and Janet was snoring. Life alert bracelets hadn’t been invented.
For those who don’t know, bump jacks are a child’s toy which consists of a bouncy red ball and 10 Death Stars. Some folks just called it jacks.
Now the jack I stepped on was no flimsy plastic thing. No sir, the one that ruined my dancing forever was USA made Pittsburgh steel.
There’s a whole generation of folks out there who have been scarred by bump jacks. They won’t talk about it. It still hurts too much.
I remember a Walker Texas Ranger episode where Chuck Norris ran bare footed across a floor covered with jacks and he still managed to rescue the girl before a bomb exploded. Walker threw the little red bouncy jack ball and knocked the bad guy out. Walker and the girl were able to get away in a car after he littered the road with bump jacks, blowing out the tires of the bad guys who were chasing them.
Now bump jacks aren’t the only lethal toy laying around the den floor.
Your classic metal soldier with bayonet attached is really painful if you step on one. Legos are also quite painful— and they run in packs. Matchbox cars, especially the tow trucks, will definitely leave a bruise.
Contusion is a synonym for bump jack. If you step on three bump jacks it causes a con-threesion, which is often fatal. There’s not even time for swearing.
Papaw showed me a scar on the back of his head. It was caused by a horse shoe, not a bump jack. He didn’t step on it. Mamaw hit him with it. Papaw said it was indelible.
I had a cousin that stepped on a lawn dart once. Ruined his dancing career too, but he was a heck of a rodeo clown.
And if you ever stepped on an “ever hot” wood burning kit, it would brand you with a “Matel” emblem. It was a mark of honor.
After the bump jack attacked me that night I couldn’t hop scotch any more either. I filed for disability but I was denied.
The game of bump jacks may use seemingly harmless words like “onesies and twosies” but it can scar you for life.
Someone asked me once why I leave the den light on all night.
“Indelible,” I uttered.
I can still hear Nat King Cole singing:
“Unforgettable, that’s what you are,
Unforgettable, bump jacks leave a scar
Like this limp that clings to me,
Just the thought of jacks does things to me……unforgettable"
