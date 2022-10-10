Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton said Monday morning he has requested a burn ban for all of Pontotoc County from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
Patton said the burn ban is expected to be granted and officially in effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 10) and will remain in effect until further notice.
"This includes the county and all municipalities," Patton said. "The burn ban means no fire works, no outside burning, no bon fires, no trash pile burning, no trash barrels, no camp fires."
"And we're urging the public not to throw any cigarettes out of the vehicle window."
"This is the most serious fire danger I've seen in a long time, even more dangerous than four years ago," Patton urged. "Everything is brown and dry and the winds we're having adds fuel to the fire. Everything everywhere is crispy right now."
"You can cook on a charcoal grill or gas grill, but do not leave the grill unattended and you must extinguish your charcoal ashes with water once you're done cooking. Don't take a chance on them going out by itself."
"This is a seriously dangerous situation until we can get a lot of rain and we need the public's cooperation."
