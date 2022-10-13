Although rain fell in parts of Pontotoc County Wednesday night (Oct. 12), Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton stressed that a burn ban will remain in effect for the entire county until at least the end of October.
“We’re thankful for the rain we did get, but it didn’t reduce the critical wildfire danger that exists in the entire county,” Patton said. “The burn ban will remain in effect until at least November 1. We’ll re-evaluate the situation then, but based on the current forecast through the end of October I don’t see us canceling the burn ban any time soon.”
“This remains the most serious fire danger I’ve seen in a long, long time. Right now the grass and woods are just a tinderbox and even a little wind puts a fire out of control.”
"The burn ban means no fire works, no outside burning, no bon fires or fire pits, no trash burning, no trash barrels, no camp fires. You can cook outside on a charcoal or gas grill, but you must extinguish your ashes with water once you’re done cooking. Don’t take a chance on it going out by itself.”
“And by all means don’t be throwing cigarettes out of the car window. Right now the grass on the sides of road will just explode if it catches fire.”
