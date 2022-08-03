Parents should "bus-proof" their children before school opens, according to an Emory University pediatric critical care specialist.
The first day of school for Pontotoc city and county schools is Friday, Aug. 5.
There's enough time before school bells ring to take a few minutes and explain the principles of bus proofing to your child or children.
Dr. Richard Schieber has some good ideas, and he's a man who knows what he's talking about.
As the medical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care unit of the children's hospital, he regularly sees kids injured in school bus accidents that the child or a parent could have prevented.
Ten to 15 children are killed each year while riding inside school buses, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
But ten times that many are killed while waiting at bus stops. Two-thirds of those children are hit by the school bus as it pulls away, according to federal figures.
Bus-proofing could prevent almost all these deaths plus another 800 non-fatal bus stop accidents that occur yearly, according to Dr. Schieber.
"School children usually think of the school bus as a friendly creature, driven by someone they know, crowded with their friends," Dr. Schieber said.
"They need to be taught to respect the vehicle when they are standing outside it, and to treat the bus as a very big, unpredictable truck with a driver sitting too far above the ground to see them easily," he said.
He and officials of the University of Georgia's traffic safety program offer the following advice to parents.
-- Teach children to walk away from the bus quickly after leaving it and to stay on the sidewalk or otherwise off the street until the bus pulls away.
--Remind children that if they drop something under or near the bus, they should leave it there until the bus pulls away. Adults should tell their children clearly that they would much rather have a book or jacket ruined than have their child risk being run over trying to retrieve the object.
--Dress bus riding children in high-visibility clothing, especially on dark winter days. If the children wear dark school uniforms, give them a light colored scarf or bright lunch box.
-- Don't let children be late for the bus. A hurried, worried child is likely to be less attentive to traffic. Children under age eight should be walked to and from the bus by an adult or a much older child.
Take a few minutes to “bus-proof” your youngsters now. The road to school bus safety begins with parents…
