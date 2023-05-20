At the May 16 meeting of the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen, Pontotoc City Judge Greg Brown administered the oath of office to newly elected Ward One Alderman Jay Hughes.
In new business, the co-owner of a Main Street business in downtown Pontotoc addressed the board of aldermen , outlining plans to extend business hours one Saturday night each month through September in an effort to attract more customers.
Alissa Harris, one of four co-owners of Bookends on Main Street, told the board they will be launching “Pontotoc Nights” on Saturday, June 3.
“Pontotoc Nights will be a monthly Saturday evening event spanning from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and featuring only local vendors and live acoustic music,” Harris said. “It will all be family friendly. We’re hoping this can invigorate business for all our neighbors and create new customers for everyone.”
“We did a customer survey and the negative and positive feedback all noted a lack of activity in the afternoon and weekends,” Harris said. “Right now most businesses close before or by 6 p.m. Vendors can come and set up near the sidewalks, but it won’t require any road closures and won’t block any businesses’ front or doors. Hopefully other downtown businesses will join it and stay open too.”
“We have an amazing farmer’s market, beautiful shops and antique stores run by warm, genuine people. We’ve got great restaurants, food trucks, all local to Pontotoc. We have a beautiful trail to follow for miles. Why not end a Saturday under downtown’s street lights, shopping more small town goods, enjoying local food and listening to some live music?”
“We appreciate and support your upcoming efforts in trying something new to attract more folks and keep the town vibrant with activity,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said. “I feel this could be a good thing for all the local businesses in town.”
In other new business, aldermen unanimously approved architectural plans for a proposed new fire station in Pontotoc. The new four bay fire station will be located at the corner of Reynolds and South Columbia Streets.
“We’ve got $2.85-million in grants to fund the new fire station and the architect will handle the process of advertising for bids on the project,” Mayor Peeples said.
Other new business matters addressed at the meeting included:
-taking bids from Renasant and First Choice Bank to handle the city’s depository funds under advisement;
-approved increasing the hourly wage of meter reader Rafael Vidana to $22.10 effective May 22, 2023;
-approved $485 from tourism to the chamber of commerce for rental equipment (scissor lift) expense used to paint the mural on the wall at the gateway pavilion;
-accepted the resignation of city hall worker Donna Butler who is retiring June 30;
-appointed Mayor Peeples as the voting delegate and Vice Mayor David Anderson as alternate delegate at the upcoming Mississippi Municipal League Convention.
