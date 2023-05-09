The second Sunday in May is set aside for Mother's Day. The day is an American tradition. In a deeper sense, however, honoring one's mother is one of the oldest traditions known to mankind.
The Bible mentions it specifically as the fifth of the Ten Commandments: "Honor thy father and thy mother." God chose motherhood as a way to give the world a Savior. Jesus was born of Mary.
Our mothers are central to our lives. Without them we would not exist. As babies, they comforted us when we cried. They met our needs when our dads were away at work, on business, in a foreign war, or out of our lives altogether as casualties of a domestic war.
As we grew older, mom helped us deal with the turbulent teenage years when throttle-down glands poured adult hormones into hot young blood.
When the blinding mists of developing adulthood blew away, we gained a firm command of the obvious: Our mothers are the best friends we will ever have.
We understood, finally, that we wouldn't have had many friends had we treated them as we did our mothers in those developing teenage years. We realized at last, that we can choose our friends, but we have only one mother.
Fortunately, mothers are forgiving creatures. They love us uncritically. With mom all our faults were written in sand slates to be washed clean with the next tide. Only a mother would believe that her daughter had been a good girl when she returned from a date with a Gideon Bible in her purse.
Alabama coaching legend Paul " Bear" Bryant was once featured in a commercial for a telephone company. The catch-phrase was "Have you called your mother today? I sure wish I could call mine." It's a line that touches all of us.
As we move into life, like a ship sailing over the horizon or a spacecraft orbiting into the dark side of the moon, some of us drift out of contact with our parents. We call, we write, we visit, but rarely as much as we ought to. Things get in the way -- the kids, our work, our hectic schedules. There are a thousand excuses why we can't make it this time, but we will next time. I promise, mom.
As Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once put it: "Our hearts are like muffled drums, beating a funeral march to the grave."
One day the drumbeat stops.
Nothing brings families together like a funeral. There are no longer any excuses why we can't see mom or dad, dressed in their Sunday best for the last time to start their journey into eternity.
And we are reduced to observing how well the undertaker has smeared cosmetics on the corpse.
My parents were in separate nursing homes during the last days of their lives. It was a tough way to end a marriage that spanned 44 years.
I realize now they must have spent many lonely days. I visited as often as I could, and called and wrote between visits. But I didn't stay in touch as often as they would have liked or as often as I should have.
And then one Good Friday Dad died. Six months later Mom died of a broken heart.
Sunday is Mother's Day.
Call your mother today. Tell her how much you love her. Do it now.
I sure wish I could call mine.
