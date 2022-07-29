Mississippi Highway Patrol Captain Chad Moore has been promoted to the rank of major in charge of operations in the MHP Northern Region which includes the New Albany, Greenwood and Batesville Districts.
A native of Pontotoc, Major Moore, 46, completed MHP Cadet Patrol School in 1999 and was assigned to District 4 where he worked Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union Counties.
Major Moore has served as an officer in the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 23 years.
Moore officially assumed his new duties August 1.
“I’m excited about this new opportunity,” Moore said. "Ive been at New Albany District for 10 years as captain and now I’ll have two more districts. This will give me an opportunity to help and meet more people.”
“With 10 years as captain, that’s more years than anyone else currently holding that position-, and hopefully I can share this experience I’ve gained with these other captains and officers and help get them going.”
“I’ll be working out of offices in all three northern districts and Jackson with my new responsibilities,” Moore said. "In the three districts, with patrol officers and dispatching officers, there will probably be 150 personnel I’ll be supervising.”
Moore is a 1994 graduate of Pontotoc High School. He attended Itawamba Community College for two years and began his law enforcement career at Pontotoc Police Department.
During his time on the road he was selected as MHP Trooper of the Year and was a multiple year member of the 100 Club (making over 100 DUI arrests in one year). Moore was a member of the MHP motorcycle unit for seven years, working throughout the state.
In 2010 he was promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and served as an investigator for District 4 for three and a half years. He was promoted to captain of the New Albany District in 2013.
In 2016 Moore attended and graduated from the 10 week FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginial.
Highway Patrol officers have more responsibilities these days than ever before.
Major Moore stressed that Mississippi Highway Patrol officers today face more enforcement challenges than ever before.
“We don’t just patrol the roads and write tickets and work wrecks,” Moore stressed. “We work national disasters, such as tornadoes and hurricanes, and we assist local agencies who have needs such as protests or riots with anything they need. If anything is happening we’re there. And patrol officers are always looking for illegal drug and human trafficking activity.”
Moore is married to the former Kristi Pannell of Tishomingo and they have two daughters, Mollie and Ava Kathryn.
