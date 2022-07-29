Chad Moore

Captain Chad Moore will be promoted to Major with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Captain Chad Moore has been promoted to the rank of major in charge of operations in the MHP Northern Region which includes the New Albany, Greenwood and Batesville Districts.

