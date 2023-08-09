Lauding storm bravery and creating a unique space for people to come and shop was the theme for the Chamber recognition of the large and small businesses in Pontotoc County.
Receiving the small business award was Bookends located on Main Street in Pontotoc.
“This business may be receiving the small business award; however, it has made a large impact,” noted Beth Waldo, chamber director.
“In the past couple of years, the Chamber/Main Street has tried to create and implement lots of new ideas. However, we can only physically and financially create so many events.
“So when a local business uses their own time, talents, and resources to create an event which not only benefits their business but also other businesses, we want to recognize this business! ,” she exuded.
The team at Bookends was especially noticed by Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples.
“As Mayor, one of the things that I am most proud of, is the success and vibrancy of our downtown businesses,” he noted. “I am excited to see young entrepreneurs invest their time, money, and energy into dreams of owning their own businesses. I owned a small business for 38 years and understand the sacrifice and difficulties in keeping that dream alive.”
Mayor Peeples especially noticed the small business of Bookends because of their excitement to be on Main Street and to keep this venue alive for those who follow.
“Although they have only been open for a year, they are always looking for new ways to make connections with their customer base. Some of these ideas are game nights, book signings, and most recently a monthly celebration called "Pontotoc Nights".
“In my discussions with the team at Bookends, it was apparent that they not only wanted to showcase what they had to offer, but wanted to help fellow businesses downtown increase their visibility. They also wanted to help other entrepreneurs have a platform to showcase their products through vendor booths.
“I congratulate Alissa and the team at Bookends for their success and look forward to seeing their ideas in the future,” he said.
Waldo further added, “Their event has not only brought locals out to shop and dine but has also brought out of town shoppers to Downtown Pontotoc.”
In introducing the large business of the year Waldo said that as a kid growing up she could “remember chanting rain, sleet, hail, or snow the US Postal will go, go, go. This should be the motto for our power companies and the word tornado should be added to the list of weather casualties,” she noted.
“When the majority of us hear Matt Laubhan predicting severe weather threats, we start making plans to get to our storm shelters or in my case a small closet. However, our local power men and women are gearing up to hurry out into these life threatening situations many times not knowing how long they will be out. The thought 'will I be returning home' has to be going through not only their minds but also the minds of their families,” she said.
Waldo recalled the spring tornado in Pontotoc that wreaked havoc in our county.
“The College Hill area was one area that not only had tremendous property damage but was also an area where a life was lost and a life changing injury occurred. Lives of those affected will never be the same. Pontotoc Electric Power Association was one of the first to arrive on the scene,” she said.
Waldo said that fourth district supervisor Ernie Wright, who is also pastor of College Hill CME Church, spoke about what an asset PEPA was when they arrived on the scene.
“There were victims which had to be rescued, and Pastor Wright stated PEPA immediately started cutting paths to get to these victims. They then worked around the clock working together with the community to get power restored. As long as we needed them, they were there, Mr. Ernie told me.
“Power men aka lineman are the backbone of our modern world. Our PEPA men and women are truly unsung heroes,” she concluded before awarding the plaque.
