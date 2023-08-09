chamber awards

Citing their bravery and help during the spring tornado Pontotoc County Chamber Main Street director Beth Waldo (front left) awarded Pontotoc Electric Power Association with the Large Business award, while Bookends received the small business award for creating “Pontotoc Nights”. On hand to receive the award from PEPA on the front left are Director Frankie Moorman and HR Manager Jennifer Johnson while at back from left are linemen Robert Mitchell and Nathan White. Those from Bookends on the right side of the photo are Alissa Harris, Carly Sneed on the front and Arlissa Whisenant and Dana Biffle at back.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Lauding storm bravery and creating a unique space for people to come and shop was the theme for the Chamber recognition of the large and small businesses in Pontotoc County.

