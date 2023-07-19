Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber director Beth Waldo asked the board of supervisors for an increase in funding for the chamber for the next fiscal year.
“We are blessed to have the support of the county and our members,” she said. “My goal when I leave is for the chamber to be as financially stable as possible. We get our funding from the city, the county and the members. If any one of these are taken away we are in dire straights when it comes to funding.”
Waldo went on to tell the board that when she took the reins of the chamber she did not realize how desperate it was for funding. “We were just coming out of Covid and it was a hard time. I want the director that follows me to be able to swim instead of drowning and always worrying about money.
“In the past we have asked for $50,000, this year I’d like to ask for $60,000 in our budget.”
Waldo said she wanted to make sure she was there in time to request their monies for the upcoming year. Requests are to be sought before July’s end.
Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson asked her to put that in writing as an official submission for the records.
Farmers Market director Julia McDowell asked the board for a $3,000 to go toward helping with continuing to operate the market. “Our motto is to put a garden in every yard and produce on every plate,” she said. “The local farmers are selling bushels of tomatoes every Saturday, which converts to some $800 in sales an hour easily. We also have started the mid-week market because farmers needed an extra day of sales for the produce that comes in during the early week.”
McDowell also noted that folks buy peas by the bushel as well as corn and other produce. “It is not just small amounts.” The board voted to grant the monies which will be funneled through the chamber since the farmers market is a partner with the chamber.
In other business the board voted to grant tax exemptions except for road and bridge taxes to the following companies: Elite Comfort Sleeping, Haines Converting, Ideal form, Southern Motion, Recline Designs and Cushions To Go. There was some discussion about the Ashley exemption because it included a truck shop.
“You don’t have to have a truck shop to manufacture furniture,” noted third district supervisor Brad Ward. “We did it for years. A truck shop has nothing to do with manufacturing.”
The board voted to allow for the exemption, excluding the truck shop and road and bridge taxes as well.
Van McWhirter told the board that he will have the tax rolls ready for the next meeting. “And it looks like we are not going to be in as dire straights from the re-appraisal as I thought at the first. We will just have to get everything worked out and see.”
Tax rolls are the first step in getting the ball rolling for the upcoming year which begins October 1. Supervisors must approve the budget by their mid September meeting which will be Friday, September 15.
The board also approved for Deputies Shermila McKinney and Joseph Maher to attend the DARE Training conference in Gulfport.
Authorized a payment of $7,340 to Hooker Construction for labor and materials to install two new doors at the Grist Annex Building which comes out of grant monies.
Professional engineering services from E.S.I. of $38,427 was paid for phase 2 of the Pontotoc airport Lighting Project as well as $3,500 was paid to Taffy Pippin for consultant services for the same project.
Pontotoc Park and Recreation’s allocation of $100,000 was approved as well as $1,00 wa paid fro Greg Brown for attorney fees for his service as special counsel in a justice court hearing.
Phoenix Fabricators and erectors were ordered to be paid $33,172.09 for work on the elevated water tank at the Magee Drive Industrial site.
A final payment of $31,390 was ordered to be paid to Hooker Construction for work at the Veteran’s Affairs Building.
An additional $9,000 per year were approved for the chancery judges and a payment of $497.929.90 was authorized to Caldwell Tanks for construction work on the American/Fusion Furniture project.
Purdon Construction Company was ordered to be paid $39,300 for work performed on rood overlay on the Pontotoc Co. Purchasing building.
In personnel Glenda Hall was hired as a part time employee at the Pontotoc Co. Extension office and Brittney Walls was hired as a part time jailer for the sheriff’s department.
