Last week Cat Lady Regina Butler wrote about cats having the ability to predict the weather.
It needs to be said that Regina loves cats (and dogs) and she is definitely not impartial when it comes to praising the abilities of her feline friends.
I will say that after six and a half decades of observing the world I would agree that many cats I have known are smarter than a lot of people I have observed.
But I must also testify that cats are finicky, unpredictable, pretentious and sometimes just plain rude.
We have a cat. His name is Meow and he’s about 30 years old, give or take a decade.
My grandson Hutton calls Meow “Me.” For now Hutton calls all cats Me. If he ever pulls one of their tails he may learn the “ow” part.
At my house there’s me and my wife, two dogs and Meow. Without hesitation I know that Meow is the smartest one of the whole bunch. I’m the dumbest of the five and Janet is the second smartest.
And yes I know what you’re thinking. If not for marrying me, Janet would be the smartest of us all.
How smart is Meow? Well he’s smart enough not to live inside the house with us. He comes and goes whenever and wherever he chooses.
He has 24-hour access to food and water and he is a keen hunter. When Janet and I pass Meow will move inside the house and the two dogs will be yard dwellers.
Last week Regina said that cats definitely know when it fixing to rain. Cat experts say it’s because cats senses are much stronger than ours. Before a storm, natural disaster or a change in temperature hits, cats can feel, hear and even smell it.
Cat experts claim if you notice these sudden changes in behavior, a change in the weather could be approaching. I’m not completely convinced. Such as:
A loveable cat suddenly becoming irritable. Maybe the dog used his litter box.
Cats yowling more than usual. Maybe there’s a new baby and a rocking chair in the house.
Social cats hiding more than usual. Maybe he was at the Capitol on January 6!
Cat's trying to escape the house. He’s not the only one tired of watching Home Garden TV.
Calm cats getting a burst of energy at unusual times. He’s just got a sack of Brach’s Candy Corn stashed somewhere.
But if I can be serious for one second I learned something about cats that I had never heard of.
It’s no secret that Cats have a much more acute sense of smell than humans. This sense is a vital part of how they communicate and interact with their environment.
However, however I read that their nose isn’t the only tool they use to get to know their surroundings.
Cats have a vertebrate sensory tool known as the Jacobson’s organ in honor of the scientist who discovered it. This sensory “tool” is in the vomer bone that’s located between the roof of the mouth and the nostrils. It splits off into two different “sacks” that allow air to come through them.
It’s basically a secondary smell organ that a lot of vertebrates have. It helps them detect specific chemical compounds. Having this organ often plays an important role in hunting and reproduction.
This organ allows cats to “taste” the particles that their nose (not their mouth) picks up in the air.
Janet has the same sensory ability.
No matter how quietly I open the Tubberware tub full of homemade cookies she says, “Bring me a cookie too!”
As for my cat being a meteorologist I can’t ever remember seeing Meow soaking wet so I knew he had something extra going for himself weather wise. But then I found out the whole truth.
One afternoon I thought I heard it thunder and I looked out the window. The cat was coming across the yard and just as it started raining Meow pulled out a pop-up umbrella and strolled on inside the garage.
Then when I stepped out into the carport the cat’s cell phone fell out of his pocket and I could hear Matt Laubhaun saying “Precipitation has been detected in your area.”
