I have a childhood friend who has overcome blindness.
He may have lost his sight, but not his vision.
Despite being unable to see, he became a world class classical pianist, and later, an ordained minister.
From his own world of darkness, he has helped many people escape the darkness of sin.
He also became a family man. He and his wife have raised several wonderful youngsters, who — as the finest youngsters do — have gone on to be a credit to themselves and the parents who raised them.
He accomplished those goals with a lot of guts, and a lot of professional help.
So I was very interested when I Iearned that similar professional help is available to people of Pontotoc who may be suffering vision problems.
That help comes courtesy of Cheri Harbour of Guntown, who is an occupational therapist specializing in vision loss rehabilitation with North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Her clients cover an area ranging from Tupelo to New Albany to Pontotoc to as far as Jackson, Miss.
Cheri is one of only three occupational therapists in the state with certification in low vision rehab. She is the only specialty certified occupational therapist in North Mississippi.
I talked with her recently. She had a lot to say, and every syllable was well worth listening to.
“My job involves helping people with limited or no vision to be able to do daily life tasks and live their lives as independently as possible.
“Those tasks can range from helping those with vision loss to be able to cook a meal, take medication or handle finances, among many other daily tasks,” she said this week.
After an evaluation of the patient’s level of vision and difficulties, treatment might include helping the patient find devices or techniques to help them manage.
Some of the treatment may include lighting changes in key areas of the home, magnifiers to increase the size of print, special bumps the person can feel to set the dials on their appliances or dial their phone, helping them to take their medications safely, or helping them to find resources to listen to books.
Although her main office is Tupelo, she makes home visits as needed to help carry over the vision loss teaching in the home.
She also collects eyeglasses, reading glasses and sunglasses from anyone who has them to give away.
Business is good; most years she collects more than 500 pairs of glasses for distribution.
“Anyone with glasses may turn them over to any Lions Club representative, who will insure they go where they are needed. In New Albany, the Lions have a drop-off box at the Walmart Supercenter.
“In Pontotoc, which doesn’t have a Lions Club, those with surplus glasses are asked to take them to the NMMC Wellness Center in Pontotoc at 30 West Reynolds Street,” she said recently.
Those with glasses may also drop them off at their nearest North Mississippi Medical Center Wellness Center, or the Retina Center at 606 Brunson Drive in Tupelo.
Some of the glasses will also be turned over to a local ophthalmologist who will donate them to needy users as he does medical missions or the local free clinic.
“We're also accepting magnification devices or any low vision equipment such as video or electronic magnifiers or large lighted magnifiers. You can call (662) 377-3340 for pickup of large items,” Cheri said.
She has recently started a new support group called “Eye Can” for those dealing with vision loss.
“The meetings will be held at the North Mississippi Retina Center at 606 Brunson Drive in Tupelo. All meetings are free and open to anyone interested,” she said.
There will be other meetings in the coming months which will have a call-in access number with the in person meetings happening quarterly.
The support group is designed to help those living with vision loss, whether they have some useable vision or are totally blind.
Topics to be covered include showing people how to navigate their cell phones using accessibility settings, smartphone visual assistance apps, introduction to vision loss and education for families, and various types of magnifiers and optical aids.
"The phone-in meetings will include information about coping mechanisms for vision loss, general life changes, medication management, and self-advocacy,” she said.
For more information, call Mrs. Harbour at (662) 377-3340.
She has been an occupational therapist dealing with vision problems for the past 15 of the 32 years she’s worked in the medical community, she said this week.
She became interested in the field of vision loss for a very personal reason. Her grandmother began suffering vision decline due to macular degeneration. She was struggling to watch her television programs, read her Bible and make phone calls to family.
“When that happened, I went back to school to become credentialed in vision loss treatment, and better help my grandmother deal with that progressive problem,” she said.
Cheri’s grandmother passed away several years ago. She tells almost every patient about her grandmother’s vision loss so that they will feel hopeful that she understands their challenges.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to know you’ve helped someone read their Bible for the first time in several years. Nothing is more rewarding — it’s a blessing every day,” she said.
