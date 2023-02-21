After some trial and error years ago, I found smokeless tobacco is a substance I’ll never get back into — or more aptly, get back into me.
This is no rant against smokeless — some of my best friends use it.
They’re in good company, I guess, since smokeless use extends from Christopher Columbus to Congress.
A couple of early teen-age experiences with a cheek full of Red Man or Reynolds let me know real quick that chewing or dipping wasn’t for me.
I learned the hard way that smokeless tobacco may be hazardous to your health, but I found it was definitely hazardous to my equilibrium.
Some people will pay good money to see trees sway like hula dancers, experience the return of their most recent meal, sweat heavily, watch the horizon tilt until the ground reaches up and smacks them down, too sickened by dizziness to stand.
Been There, Done That.
And then I finally gut-spit that chaw out, stomach hurting like I’d swallowed a porcupine.
I threw up until my insides felt like they’d come up too.
I felt so bad I thought I’d die, then I felt worse and I was afraid I’d live.
I laid there on the ground, face-down, inches away from a giant brown cesspool of my DNA, vomit, chew and saliva.
It was so close I could smell it. It’s probably a miracle I didn’t fall face down into that cesspool and drown.
Yeah, I singlehandedly caused some environmental pollution that day as all that mess sank into the ground.
Later, I found out you weren’t supposed to swallow the juice.
Once I got all that stuff out of my system, I vowed to stick to tobacco that was smoked, not spit.
For years after I gave up on smokeless tobacco, I enjoyed pipes, cigarettes and cigars.
In Vietnam, I used to enjoy “rolling my own” with Bull Durham pipe tobacco.
I figured if I was giving the VC or NVA daily chances to kill me, I deserved pleasure where I could find it in that hellhole, so I’d take my chances with lung cancer.
Back in The World, I often took the troops out on a run, a Dutch Masters cigar clamped in my teeth. A cheery glow from the lit stogie emanated from inside a cloud of smoke around my head.
I’d tell any of my Leathernecks who asked why I smoked and ran: “If I can lead you four miles smoking a cigar, you can follow me four miles inhaling nothing but fresh air.”
Years after that, as a VC — verified civilian — I finally gave up smoking altogether.
Why give up something I enjoyed so much?
Well, several friends of mine — including Sandra, who later became my wife — were trying to quit, and it didn’t seem right to cheer her on with a cigar screwed into my face.
We’ve stayed quit ever since.
Just to define what smokeless products are, according to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration:
Chewing tobacco is cured tobacco in the form of loose leaf, plug, or twist.
Dry snuff is loose finely cut or powdered dry tobacco that is typically sniffed through the nostrils.
Moist snuff and snus are cut tobacco that can be loose or pouched and placed in the mouth. Dip is a common form of moist snuff.
Snus (pronounced snoos) is a spitless tobacco product. It comes in a pouch and users stick it between their upper lip and gums.
Chew is available in pouches, while snuff is available as moist or dry powder. Dip is available in long and fine cut.
Smokeless has been around for a long time.
Christopher Columbus’ crewmen had their first chews in October of 1492, compliments of the Caribbean natives.
The use of powdered snuff as an inhalant was all the rage in the royal courts of Europe at one point.
Congress had a communal snuff box and accompanying spittoons that remained until the mid-1930s.
Using any smokeless tobacco product can be hazardous to your health. There are still more than 4,000 chemicals in these products, and as many as 30 of these have been linked to cancer, according to the FDA.
Even though it’s illegal for retailers to sell smokeless products to anyone under 21, there’s no safe age to begin using, and no safe level of use.
Apparently the smokeless tobacco industry took lessons from the motorcycle and bowling associations.
Cycling and bowling long ago cleaned up their images and began to broaden their market sights.
As as result, they’ve sold a lot more people on cycles and bowling.
Church leagues in bowling alleys? Doctors and lawyers riding motorcycles?
Who’da thunk it?
It really is all about the money, and bigger bottom lines.
Following the same approach, chewing or dipping now seems to be popular across a wide, mostly male, cross-section of society.
It has become Socially Acceptable in most places, except perhaps church or the opera.
We live in an equal rights world in many ways. I’ve noticed that while many women, and girls, smoke, few do smokeless in any form.
Why? Darned if I know. If you, dear reader, have any thoughts on the matter, say something to me.
Might be grounds for a future column.
Like so many male, or nearly all male, institutions that have fallen in recent years, — women wearing pants in church, for starters — I wonder how long it will be until this one falls too.
Will it someday be as sociable to offer a young lady a chaw — a new one fresh from the can, not a used one — as it is to offer to buy her a soft drink or a beer?
Will Virginia Slims come out with a line of moistened pouches with scenes of meadows on the outside or in designer color pouches?
Will it show true love when he and she both spit into the same spittoon?
I’m in no big hurry to find out…