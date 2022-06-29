Pontotoc’s annual Fourth of July parade down Main Street will be held Monday morning, July 4, at 10 a.m. and the fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will be held Monday night, July 4, beginning at 9 .m., officials said.
Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director Beth Waldo said that kids and adults are welcome to participate in the parade which will begin at the Pontotoc Jr. High School parking lot and move south down Main Street, circle the Pontotoc Court Square and return back up Main to the parking lot.
“Everyone’s welcome,” Waldo said. “Decorate yourself, the kids, grandkids, a bicycle, golf cart, four-wheelers or scooter and come enjoy the fun.”
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reminds residents that Main Street in Pontotoc will be closed to traffic until the parade is completed.
“Everybody just remember there’s going to be lots of kids, so parade participants need to be extra careful, drive their parade vehicle slowly and chaperone their kids,” Tutor said. “The parade lasts about an hour.”
Parade participants are also reminded that the weather is usually hot by parade time and water to drink would be a good idea (plus the trek back up Main Street is uphill).
Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr said that the July 4 fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will begin promptly at 9 p.m.
Chief Tutor outlined the parking plan for the large crowd expected to attend the Monday night July 4 festivities at Howard Stafford Park.
Tutor said that NO parking will be allowed along the sides of Lake Drive, which is the only road leading into and out of Howard Stafford Park.
In years past cars were allowed to park along the sides of Lake Drive as long as they were headed out towards Highway 9.
“Again this year we’re not going to allow any parking along the sides of Lake Drive,” Chief Tutor said. “We need to keep both lanes of Lake Drive clear so if we have any type of emergency at the park. The past couple of years we’ve needed an ambulance out there just from folks being overcome with heat.”
“The sides of the road where you can’t park will be roped off with police tape,” he said. “We’ll get that roadside taped off early that Monday morning (July 4)."
Chief Tutor said parking inside the park will be allowed at all marked parking spaces and around 4 p.m. police officers and firemen will be on site to help direct parking for the fireworks show which begins at 9 p.m. sharp.
“The old baseball field area will be roped off until approximately 4 p.m. and then officers will begin directing and allowing parking in that area until it’s full,” Tutor said.
Chief Tutor said weather conditions will dictate whether there will be any parking areas on private property along Lake Drive.
“Some landowners may let us park some cars on their property, but if it’s wet or been raining, probably not,” Tutor explained. “If we have any of those areas outside the park, police officers will be there to direct parking."
Chief Tutor emphasized that no one will be allowed to enter Lake Drive after the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m..
“At 9 p.m. both lanes of Lake Drive is going to be one way only and that’s headed west towards Highway 9,” Tutor said.
“Once the fireworks show is over we’ll have two lanes exiting on Lake Drive and no one’s going to be allowed to turn onto Lake Drive until the park’s emptied,” he said.
Tutor said that parents who may have dropped children off at the park earlier in the day need to take heed of the one way traffic flow which begins at 9 p.m..
“We have a problem every year with folks wanting to turn into Lake Drive and pick up kids after the fireworks show is over. If it’s a normal crowd watching the fireworks, Lake Drive won’t resume two way traffic until after 10:30 p.m. or later.”
“So folks needing to pick up kids need to be there and parked long before 9 p.m..”
“And you just can’t pull off in someone's yard or block a driveway.”
Tutor said planning and patience are needed so everyone can enjoy the celebration at the park.
“Plan ahead. Get there early if you need to pick up kids. And when it’s over everyone needs to be patient and drive very slowly. Officers will be directing the traffic and we’ll get both lanes going out of there in a safe manner. We’ll have officers in the park, at the gate and out on Highway 9.”
Howard Stafford Park will be open all day for fishing, picnicking and playground and spash pad fun.
The Fourth of July welcome ceremony begins at 7 p.m., followed by live musical entertainment by Sheriff Leo Mask and the County Mounties until the 9 p.m. fireworks show.
Tutor also said that holiday traffic will be monitored along Eighth Street, which is often used as a venue for watching the fireworks.
“We will have some officers out there, so be sure that your vehicle is not blocking the road,” Tutor added.