The choices we make affect everyone around us from the smallest choice to the big ones. They are our choices and we are responsible for what happens from the choices we make.
When we get out of bed in the morning we make a choice to rise in good spirits ready to tackle the day or in a bad mood that will set the tone for how the day will go.
I chose to rise with a grateful heart and thankful for another day to be a part of life and try to make the most of the day today. That is not to say, I don’t have bad days where everything seems to go wrong, but it how we react to those bad days that makes the difference.
We make a choice to smile at people that we pass in the store, on the street or as we pass them on the road. A smile doesn’t cost anything and can make a big impact on someone’s day.
Last week I had a busy Saturday and was tired and did not want to get out of bed on Sunday morning. I kept telling myself that I could skip church and rest, I deserved to rest.
I knew that was wrong, so then I thought, I will sleep in and skip Sunday School and just go to the worship service. I would still be going to church but I could get an extra hour of rest.
I knew that was wrong.
I realized that I made a choice to do the things I did on Saturday and I had a choice to go to Sunday School go to the worship service and then I could go home and rest the remainder of the day.
I made the choice to use the time that God gave me for another day and give him this day.
I also realized that I was not getting an extra hour of sleep because I was awake trying to justify why I could stay home.
I have health issues that I am the only one that can control how I feel and how health I will stay. The doctor can give me medication, but I am the only one who can make the choice to the medication when I should. I make a choice in the food I eat to keep my health. I make a choice to exercise and stay active to improve my health.
Some days I chose to sit on the couch and binge watch a TV series and get nothing else accomplished.
On the days I chose to stay busy, take care of the work I need to do and take care of things at my house, I feel accomplished at the end of the day and wonder why I ever just sit on the couch and watch TV.
We all have the same 24 hours in a day and how we chose to spend that time is up to us. How we spend our time will affect the way we feel at the end of the day and how we make others feel around us.
Choose wisely, and make the best of every day we have.
That is what I strive for each day and hope I do better tomorrow than I did today.
