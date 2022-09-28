The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced this week the addition of 32 highly regarded education professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council (MPAC) for the 2022-23 school year.
Among the new MPAC members selected was Christy Suggs, Pontotoc Academic Support School Principal, Pontotoc City School District. North Pontotoc Upper Elementary Principal Libby Young, Pontotoc County School District, is a returning council member.
The MPAC, formed in 2021, now includes 45 principals representing schools in urban and rural settings. The MPAC aims to empower principals to discuss topics critical to their success as administrators and to share suggestions on how MDE can assist. In addition, members will provide feedback on a variety of MDE initiatives.
“Hearing directly from Mississippi principals is essential to better understand what achievements and challenges they experience at their respective schools,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “I look forward to meeting all MPAC members soon to assess their needs and share MDE resources that can improve student outcomes.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&