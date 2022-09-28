Christy Suggs

Christy Suggs

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced this week the addition of 32 highly regarded education professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Principal Advisory Council (MPAC) for the 2022-23 school year.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus