Pontotoc City School District officials have announced the July 1 appointment of Christy Suggs to assistant superintendent.
Suggs currently serves as the Director of Intervention Services and principal of Pontotoc Academic Support School . Suggs will take over the role as assistant superintendent as Phil Webb begins his position as the newly appointed superintendent.
During her twenty-three year career with the district, Suggs has served in several capacities. After holding the position of first grade teacher for ten years, Mrs. Suggs began her administrative career as interventionist/lead teacher at Pontotoc Elementary School.
She transitioned to building level administration, serving as assistant principal at Pontotoc Junior High and D.T. Cox Elementary, where she went on to hold the position of principal.
Suggs earned her Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from The University of Mississippi. She was also awarded a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from The University of Mississippi and Master’s of School Psychometry from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.
Suggs holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Blue Mountain College. Additionally, Mrs. Suggs is a National Board Certified Teacher.
Newly appointed Superintendent Phil Webb said, “Mrs. Suggs is a highly respected administrator that always leads with the best interest of all students. I have worked with Mrs. Suggs in leadership roles for many years and look forward to working with her as we continue to serve the district for our students, staff and community.”
Suggs and her husband, John, reside in Pontotoc along with their two children, Dawson, a 2022 graduate of Pontotoc High School and Rylee Grace, an eighth grader at Pontotoc Junior High School.
"I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of our school district,” Suggs said. "I was Mr. Webb’s assistant principal at D.T. Cox for a year. I’m looking forward to working with him again!"
