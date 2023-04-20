Master Gardener plant sale set April 29
The Pontotoc Master Gardeners will host their Third Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to Noon at the Pontotoc Farmers Market venue, 25 West Jefferson Street. The Master Gardeners are hard-at-work preparing annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, house plants, bulbs, shrubs, hanging baskets and native plants. This year, the Master Gardeners will be joined by Taylor Flower Patch, LLC and Harris Family Farm adding a great selection of locally grown, healthy plants perfect for your garden and yard. See you there!
Usher Valley UMC hosting program
Usher Valley UMC will host a fill the pew program Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. Lunch will be available after the service. Please come and share our fifth Sunday service. Rev. Eddie Ward is pastor.
Appreciation day set at Cherry Creek MB
Cherry Creek MB Church 395 Center Hill in Ecru will have Pastor and Wife Appreciation on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Our guests for the 11:00 a.m. service will be Rev Frankie Quinn and Piney Grove MB Church. Our 3:00 p.m. guests will be Rev Carl Shack and New Salem MB Church.
Spring tour of homes set May 6-7
The Pontotoc County Republican women’s club will host a self directed Spring tour of homes on Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Homes on the tour include: the Toby and Jane Winston home which was the former E.T. and Zona Winston home which has been turned into a bed and breakfast. It is located at 228 South Liberty Street. Other homes include the Kenneth and Patsy Rackley home on 311 South Main Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home at 130 West Oxford Street an the Bob and Elise Richmond home at 149 East Marion Street. Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any of the club members. In case of inclement weather the tour will be held June 3-4.
Senior luncheon set April 19
The SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) luncheon will be Wednesday, April 19 beginning at 9:00 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center with local vendors giving away goodies.
Entertainment will begin at 9:30, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The day will conclude with door prizes and music by Sheriff Leo Mask and the County Mounties. All senior citizens are invited to this special luncheon.
This special lunch is provided for the senior adults of the county by the Senior Adults and Law Enforcement Together grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Department.
Goolsby Benefit set
There will be a benefit for Billy Goolsby and his family on Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. at the Pontotoc Co. Agri-Center. BBQ and hotdog plates will be provided at $10 and $5 respectively. A political speaking and auction are also on tap for the day. For more information or to donate please call Regina Mathis at 760-7269.
Candidate forum set May 8
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host a candidate forum on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the First Choice Bank Tanglefoot Pavilion. Every Republican candidate, both county and state, has been invited to speak. The public is invited to come ! Bring your lawn chair.
Food depot sign up is first Saturday
Food depot sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. Next sign up time is Saturday, May 6. Boxes are distributed on the third Saturday of the month, which will be Saturday, May 20.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open April 22
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. Next month it will be April 22.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open May 13
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening May 13. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
