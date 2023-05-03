Memorial services set at Zion Baptist
Zion Baptist Church will have Memorial Day service Sunday, May 7, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck meal after the services. Bro. Rob Ray will be speaking, Talia Webster will do the music that day. We will take up a special offering for the cemetery during the service. If you can’t attend please mail your cemetery contribution to: Ray Leeper, 372 Leeper Lane, Pontotoc, MS 38863. If you will please put your name on the flowers that you place in the cemetery with a permanent marker we will put them back on your grave when they get blown off.
Spring tour of homes set May 6-7
The Pontotoc County Republican women’s club will host a self directed Spring tour of homes on Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Homes on the tour include: the Toby and Jane Winston home which was the former E.T. and Zona Winston home which has been turned into a bed and breakfast. It is located at 228 South Liberty Street. Other homes include the Kenneth and Patsy Rackley home on 311 South Main Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home at 130 West Oxford Street an the Bob and Elise Richmond home at 149 East Marion Street. Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any of the club members. In case of inclement weather the tour will be held June 3-4.
Candidate forum set May 8
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host a candidate forum on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the First Choice Bank Tanglefoot Pavilion. Every Republican candidate, both county and state, has been invited to speak. The public is invited to come ! Bring your lawn chair.
Food depot sign up is first Saturday
Food depot sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. Next sign up time is THIS Saturday, May 6. Boxes are distributed on the third Saturday of the month, which will be Saturday, May 20.
Lunching with books set May 11
The May Lunching with Books at the Pontotoc County Library is set for 12 noon on Thursday, May 11.
Jo Stewart Wray will be the special guest. She is the author of Games of Greed, Queen of the World Walkers, Deep South Gold, Local Honey, Deep South Secrets, Voodoo Charlie, Red Rage, and The Cheapskate’s Guide to Home Decorating.
In addition to writing, she is also an indie art-to-wear clothing designer for her brand Wild Flower Heart and owns an antiques store in Kilmichael, Mississippi.
Jo is a retired teacher, having taught 37 years. She and her husband Richard live in central Mississippi
Lunch will be provided by the Pontotoc Woman’s Club.
As guests gather prior to the program, local dulcimer musicians will be providing the music.
Immediately following the program, the Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are $10 for individuals.
Bellevue Baptist celebrating homecoming
Bellevue Baptist Church in Thaxton will have their Homecoming/75th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. Speaker will be Bro. Tommy Inmon and music will be lead by Jon Tyler White Following the morning service there will be a fellowship meal. Everyone is invited.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open May 13
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening May 13. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet next opening May 27
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. Next month it will be May 27.
