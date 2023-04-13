Lunching with books is April 13
The April Lunching with Books at the Pontotoc County Library is set for noon Thursday, April 13th.
Buddy Palmer of Tupelo will be the guest speaker. He is the author of Bentons, Bannerstones and Turkey Tails, a study of Benton Culture artifacts from Northeast Mississippi. The book features photos of artifacts along with details about their material and size.
In addition to being a collector, Mr. Palmer is a lifelong student of artifacts and history. Along with Steve Cook and Julian Riley, he researched and wrote about the location of post-1700 Chickasaw village locations in the area. He is also a member of the Tupelo City Council and former owner of Palmer’s Supermarket in East Tupelo.
Lunch will be provided by the Friends of the Pontotoc County Library and Dabby’s Kitchen.
As guests are gathering prior to the program, musical entertainment will be performed by June Caldwell.
Immediately following the program, the Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are $10 for individuals.
Community wide unity prayer meeting set
There will be a community wide unity prayer meeting this Friday April 14,7 p.m. at the Impact Ministry building located at 37 Owens Bend which is right off of Highway 9 South just before you get to the Hwy. 341 intersection.
"There is so much in this world that we desperately need to pray about as believers," said organizer Louise Lindsey. "The word says that 'wearer there are two or three gathered together in My name, there I am in the midst of them.' [Matt. 18:20] Let's join in prayer."
People all across Pontotoc are invited to this special prayer meeting. Pastors are Jeff and Luther Bagwell.
Appreciation day set at Cherry Creek MB
Cherry Creek MB Church 395 Center Hill in Ecru will have Pastor and Wife Appreciation on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Our guests for the 11:00 a.m. service will be Rev Frankie Quinn and Piney Grove MB Church. Our 3:00 p.m. guests will be Rev Carl Shack and New Salem MB Church.
By Faith Baptist women’s ministry sets sale
The women’s ministry at By Faith Baptist church will have a yard sale Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15 in the church fellowship hall beginning at 7 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the women’s ministries.
Center Hill set crawfish boil
Center Hill youth will have a crawfish boil this Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. until to benefit the youth missions. The church is located at 290 Lessel Road, Ecru. Plates available will be crawfish, hamburger, hot dog and chicken strip. See their advertisement for prices.
Spring tour of homes set May 6-7
The Pontotoc County Republican women’s club will host a self directed Spring tour of homes on Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Homes on the tour include: the Toby and Jane Winston home which was the former E.T. and Zona Winston home which has been turned into a bed and breakfast. It is located at 228 South Liberty Street. Other homes include the Kenneth and Patsy Rackley home on 311 South Main Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home at 130 West Oxford Street an the Bob and Elise Richmond home at 149 East Marion Street. Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any of the club members. In case of inclement weather the tour will be held June 3-4.
Senior luncheon set April 19
The SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) luncheon will be Wednesday, April 19 beginning at 9:00 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center with local vendors giving away goodies.
Entertainment will begin at 9:30, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The day will conclude with door prizes and music by Sheriff Leo Mask and the County Mounties. All senior citizens are invited to this special luncheon.
This special lunch is provided for the senior adults of the county by the Senior Adults and Law Enforcement Together grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Department.
Goolsby Benefit set
There will be a benefit for Billy Goolsby and his family on Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. at the Pontotoc Co. Agri-Center. BBQ and hotdog plates will be provided at $10 and $5 respectively. A political speaking and auction are also on tap for the day. For more information or to donate please call Regina Mathis at 760-7269.
Food depot boxes distributed Saturday
The Food Depot boxes will be distributed this Saturday. To pick up boxes, please go to the Methodist Church for a voucher and then drive around and get box. If you already have a voucher, this months boxes may be picked up between 7:30 - 10 a.m. on this Saturday, April 15.
Food depot sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. Next sign up time is Saturday, May 6. Boxes are distributed on the third Saturday of the month.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open April 22
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. Next month it will be April 22.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open May 13
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening May 13. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
