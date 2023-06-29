If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be this Saturday, July 1. The next box pick up time will be Saturday, July 15.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open July 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be July 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Ecru Second sets special service
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Church Anniversary/Homecoming on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. The guest will be Pastor Steven Walker and the Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church of Wren, Mississippi. The host pastor is Pastor Terry Baber.
Sherman Library hosting car seat program
There will be a Car Seat 101 program offered at the Sherman Library, 20 East Lamar Street, Thursday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Come and learn how to properly restrain a child in a motor vehicle and learn about the current Mississippi Child Passenger Safety Law. This program is free to all participants. If you have any questions please call 662-840-9185.
Center Hill MB Church sets program
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a family and friends day program Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. Special speaker for the day will be Rev. Frankie Quinn, pastor of Piney Grove M.B. Church in Pontotoc. Pastor, Rev. Tommy Ratliff and the congregation invite you and your family to come be their guest as they look forward to a blessed time in the Lord.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open July 22
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, July 22.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Friday. Potential
exists for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
