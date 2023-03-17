The dockets are set for a three week March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court which is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 27, and conclude on April 14.
Fifty-one cases have been assigned to Judge Paul Funderburk the first week of court, 77 cases have been assigned Judge Kelly Mims the second week and 72 cases have been assigned Judge John White the third week.
Court officials stress that the court reserves the right to modify the docket and any trial setting in order to facilitate the expeditious resolution of cases on the docket.
Plea days are set for next Monday and Tuesday (March 22 and 23).
Week's one scheduled docket was published in last week's Progress.
The scheduled docket for week two includes 77 cases.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Monday, April 3. Defendants and their respective charge(s) include:
-Zekerrius Ligging, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-Brandy Dillard, possession meth;
-Bradley Anderson, possession meth;
-Willie Houser, possession meth;
-Joshua Williams, possession meth;
-Brian White, possession meth;
-Brandon Howerton, possession meth;
-Adam Russell, DUI-3rd;
-Doyle Crites, possession meth;
-Jason Mims, possession meth;
-Leonte Thompson, possession cocaine, felon with weapon;
-Devin Snow, intro contraband into correctional facility conspiracy;
-Robert Hawkins, two causes; felon with weapon and possession marijuana with intent;
-Alisha Tackett, embezzlement;
-Stephen Ramsey, possession meth.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 4, including:
-Michael Fortune, aggravated assault-weapon; felon with weapon; hindering prosecution;
-Jordn Sipes, aggravated DUI-maiming;
-Jessie Pannell, sexual battery -mental defect;
-Nicholas Shumpert, manslaughter-cuplable negligence;
-Virgil Keith, fondling 1st;
-Jessie Bristow, three counts sexual battery-under 14; two counts fondling 1st;
-Nikki Childers, possession fentanyl;
-Daphne Paden, two causes: two counts possession meth;
-Edgar Gaulip, possession meth;
-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
-Mitchell Ward, three causes: three counts sale meth;
-Dustin Matthews, possession meth;
-John Lovelace, burglary building;
-Justin Bannister, cyberstalking;
-Amarion Fisher, grand larceny;
-Michael Stroup, DUI 4th;
-Ronald Clark, DUI 3rd.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April 5, including;
-Twaskie Tumbline, trafficking meth; trafficking marijuana, possession cocaine with intent; felon with weapon;
-Marquilus Henderson, trafficking marijuana;
-Amanda Page, Trafficking meth, felon with weapon;
-AaLiyah Garrett, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Justin pressnell, trafficking meth;
-Timothy Martin, two causes: sexual battery under 16; sexual battery under 14;
-Ernesto Gutierrez, possession meth;
-Jimmy Jones, possession meth;
-Ricky Linley, five causes: possession marijuana with intent; two counts felon with weapon; two counts possession meth; felony fleeing; possession hydrocodone; VIN change/mutilation;
-Edward Strawbridge, possession oxycodone and possession morphine;
-Josh Greathouse, DUI 4th;
-Patrick Levy, burglary of building;
-Derrick Quinn, simple assault LEO or other; felony fleeing;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation;
-Colt Hooker, possession meth.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 6, including:
-David Thomas, possession meth;
-Meagan Brock, burglary of dwelling;
-Michael Duncan, possession meth;
-Justin Pressnell, DUI 4th;
-Jerry Irby, two causes: possession meth and possession meth with intent;
-Hillary Poe, malicious mischief;
-Michael Brazin, possession meth;
-Efrain Santiz, burglary of inner door dwelling-larceny;
-Justin Wray, Aggravated DUI-death; four counts aggravated DUI-maiming;
-Larry Nabors, possession meth;
-Daniel White, sale meth;
-Tyrone Gaston, two causes: possession cocaine and DUI 4th;
-Billy Staten, three causes: grand larceny; receiving stolen property; Aggravated DUI-death;
-Jessica Hatcher, possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent; possession meth with intent;
-Robert Dillard, possession meth;
-Joshua Hood, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation; kidnapping.
Week three's court docket will be published in the March 29 Progress.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.