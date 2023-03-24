The three week March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened Monday (March 27) and is scheduled to conclude on April 14.
Fifty-one cases have been assigned to Judge Paul Funderburk the first week of court, 77 cases have been assigned Judge Kelly Mims the second week and 72 cases have been assigned Judge John White the third week.
The scheduled dockets for weeks one and two of court have been published in the Progress the previous two weeks. The scheduled docket for week three of court includes 72 cases.
Fifteen cases are set for trial on Monday, April 10. Defendants and their respective charges include:
-Joseph Wilson, two causes: DUI 4th and DUI child endangerment;
-Travis Hale-two counts of sexual battery under 16;
-James Yarbrough, possession meth;
-David Hudson, two causes: possession meth and three counts burglary of a building;
-Dottie Ferguson, malicious mischief;
-Richard Franks, child enticement sexual purposes 1st; child enticement produce visual depiction 1st;
-Justin Pressnell, possession meth with intent;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4th;
-Quinterrious Walton, DUI 4th;
-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent, evidence tampering;
-Quinton Powell, possession hydrocodone with intent;
-Tyler Warren, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Brittaney Kestner, possession meth with intent.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 11, including:
-Robert Traylor, sexual battery under 16;
-Sonny Valentine, trafficking meth;
-Dewey Armstrong, three causes: two counts possession meth, felony fleeing and felon with weapon;
-Landon Russell, possession THC;
-William Simmons, DUI 4th;
-Kenneth Moody, DUI 4th;
-Richard Johnson, DUI 4th;
-Bonnie Cates, attempted shoplifting; three counts direct youth to commit felony;
-Ryan Vandiver, possession meth;
-Anthony Osborne, DUI 3rd;
-Courtney Pearson, possession meth with intent;
-Joseph Whiteside, three causes: DUI 4th;
-Terrance Gifford, possession meth;
-Seventeen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April 12, including:
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Douglas McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon; shooting into dwelling; burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Jesse Coley, fondling 1st;
-Michael Stewart, three counts sexual battery under 14;
-Morgan Schroeder, possession meth;
-William Crowley, possession meth with intent; possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent;
-Arial Mix, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Christopher Stutsy, taking motor vehicle, felony fleeing;
-Rodney Lowery, possession meth;
-Cameron Langston, DUI 4th;
-Tony Farmer, grand larceny;
-Charleston Holley, two causes: failure to timely re-register and possession meth;
-Michael Chaudoin embezzle under contract, repair;
-Joshua Boyett, possession meth;
-Franklin Patterson, malicious mischief.
Eleven cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 13, including:
-Christopher Rollins, possession meth;
-Lance Frazier, possession oxycodone, child endangerment;
-Michael Gilmore, possession meth;
-Shaun Smith, possession meth;
-Katherine Redditt, false pretense-bad check;
-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3rd;
-Cassidy Tutor, simple assault;
-Austin Jackson, Possession THC;
-Timothy Young, DUI 3rd;
-Joshua Tallant, possession meth;
-Joseph Bean, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, burglary of dwelling-larceny.
Eight cases are set for trial on Friday, April 14, including:
-Adrian Strong, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-Kevin Walker, possession meth;
-James Ward, possession meth;
-Taddameka Farr, embezzlement;
-Amanda Burns, possession meth;
-Jonathan Bolton, two causes: felony fleeing;
-Marshall Brodzinski, possession synthetic cannabinoid with intent;
-Kendall Tackitt, possession meth;
-Lara Rollins, possession meth;
-Rhonda Patterson, possession schedule I/II schedule substance.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.