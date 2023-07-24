The July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened Monday with 230 criminal cases set for trial during the three week term.
Week two of the court term runs July 31 through August 4 and the third week of court is set for August 14-18. No court proceedings will be held the week of August 7 because of the Tuesday, August 8, general election primaries.
Court officials remind residents that the cases set for trial are subject to change and continuance. Also some defendants may have already entered a plea.
The docket for week one of circuit court was printed in last weeks Progress.
Sixty-nine cases ares set for trial during the second week of court.
Ten cases are set for trial on Monday, July 31. Defendants and their charge(s) included:
- L.J. Echols, possession meth with intent;
-Carlos Copeland, malicious mischief;
-Antonio Watkins, possession of THC;
-Connie Mayes Barnes, two counts of child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Brandon Williams, possession meth with intent;
-Wesley Stanford, burglary of building;
-Mark Robinson, possession meth;
-Steven Taylor, two counts burglary of building;
-Tommy McShane, take motor vehicle;
- Dajerious Scott, possession marijuana.
Twenty cases are set for trial on August 1, including:
-Stephen Mills, trafficking meth;
-Amanda McHan, trafficking meth;
-Thomas Hutson, two causes, trafficking meth;
-Alex Guzman, DUI 3rd;
- Cindi Walls, possession meth, evidence tampering;
-Austin Payne, three counts kidnapping;
-Jeremiah Mahan, grand larceny;
-Gabriel Leister, DUI 3rd;
-Thomas threat, home repair fraud;
-Alonzo Ruiz, burglary of building;
-Dawn Dillard, possession meth;
-Benjamin Cobb, four causes: two counts grand larceny; two counts possession meth;
-Martin Keaton, false pretense;
-Cornelius Simmons, possession meth;
-Randy Bolen, two causes:trafficking meth, felon with weapon; possession meth with intent.
Fifteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, August 2, including:
-Jimmy Hogue, sexual battery-no consent;
- Matthew Foster, manslaughter, culpable negligence;
-Al Jaami Badie, aggravated domestic violence-weapon; two counts aggravated assault -weapon; burglary of dwelling-assault; felon with weapon;
-Mark Hood, aggravated domestic violence, strangulation;
-Ricardo Shumpert, possession meth;
- Maria Moctezma, possession meth;
- Samson Poutoa, felon with weapon;
-James Edwards, possession meth;
-Patrick Baker, two counts burglary dwelling-larceny; burglary of vehicle;
-Derrick Quinn, two causes, including: possession meth; possession cocaine; possession meth with intent; possession marijuana with intent;
-Shonie White, possession meth;
-Terrance Ford, possession hydrocodone;
- Summer Estes, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-James Christian, felony fleeing; simple assault-law enforcement officer.
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, August 3, including:
- Terrence Berry, trafficking marijuana;
- Roy Gordon, three counts sexual battery-position of authority;
-Jamie Culpepper, fondling-under 18-position of authority;
-Mary Rushing, trafficking meth;
-William Tucker, fondling 1st;
-Jason McCool, two causes: three counts sexual battery-under 16;
-William Priest, three counts sexual battery-under 14;
-Bobby Chandler, four counts sexual battery-under 16; two counts fondling 1st;
-Deante Gammons, trafficking marijuana; possession oxycodone; three counts child endangerment; trafficking eutylone; felon with weapon;
-Amy Mullins, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Rebecca McDonald, burglary of building;
-Mary Rushing, possession meth;
-Shirley Turner, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Kimberly Jones, embezzlement; six counts identity theft;
-Marshall Brodzinski, burglary of building;
-Chuck Terry, burglary of building;
-Chelsey Payne, three counts kidnapping.
Eleven cases are set for trial on Friday, August 4, including:
-Zachary Campbell, two causes: two counts possession meth; possession fentanyl;
-Bradley Neal, malicious mischief;
-Kimberly Post, DUI 4th;
-Charles Foster, two causes: sale meth; possession meth;
-Jacob Cagle, evidence tampering; possession controlled substance in correctional facility; possession meth with intent;
-Reginald Rainey, possession meth;
-Kevin Grisham, possession meth;
-Jason Hopkins, DUI 4th;
-Zequavian Knox, possession marijuana.
