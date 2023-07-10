(Editor's Note: Aldermen David Anderson and Joe DiDonna were not in attendance at the July 5 meeting.)
At the July 5 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously (3-0) approved securing a $300,000 loan from Three Rivers Planning and Development District to purchase almost 4 acres of land adjoining the First Choice Bank Gateway in downtown Pontotoc.
The land being purchased adjoins the current gateway property along College Street and runs southward to Coffee Street, Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said.
Mayor Peeples said proceeds from the upcoming sale of the old Ram Golf property in the industrial park will be used to pay off approximately 76 percent of the Three Rivers loan.
"Corona of Mississippi, which had been leasing the Ram property, is buying that property for $230,000 and that will be applied to the Three Rivers loan on the gateway land purchase," Peeples said.
"Purchasing the four acres along College Street will give the city control over land adjoining the gateway and we're looking at development options to enhance usage along the trail," Peeples said.
In other new business, aldermen unanimously approved a request from Aydha Properties for a 10 foot variance on rental retail property that company is developing at 158 MS Highway 15 north that is C-1 commercial district. No objection to the variance was voiced during a public hearing on the matter.
Aydha Properties is building a four store rental building on the property which was once the site of the former First National Bank drive-thru branch bank.
The developer requested the 10 foot variance (20 feet is standard) to improve store frontage safety in terms of parking.
In another matter aldermen discussed a request from Lake Drive resident Liz Russell who asked for installation of speed bumps on Lake Drive as a deterrent to speeders.
Aldermen directed Mayor Peeples to notify Russell she needs a signed petition from all Lake Drive residents agreeing to the speed bumps and the board will consider the request.
Alderman Jeff Stafford, a Lake Drive resident, noted that speed bumps may cause problems for campers who regularly utilize rental pads at Howard Stafford Park.
In another matter the board heard from Highway 15 Bypass business owner Alan Simmons who expressed a desire to utilize or even purchase property designated on the city of Pontotoc's original map as Earl Street.
On the original map of Pontotoc Earl Street was designed to run from Burns Street to Highway 15, but it was never built, nor abandoned.
Simmons and Pontotoc native Kelly Luther own land that adjoins both sides of the right-of-way for the undeveloped street.
No action was taken but options discussed included abandoning the street, selling the street, or simply allowing Simmons and Luther to utilize the property but not construct any permanent improvements on the right of way.
In another matter Mayor Peeples briefed aldermen on a request from Shpigler Group, an Atlanta, Georgia, company, which can be contracted to prepare a comprehensive plan for electric, gas and water utilities for the city.
The board agreed with Mayor Peeples' judgment that the services are not needed at this time.
In other business, aldermen unanimously approved an evaluation from Three Rivers Planning and Development District that no action is needed in terms of redistricting voter wards inside the city limits of Pontotoc following the completion of the recent census.
"Following each 10 year census, state law requires an evaluation be completed to determine if the existing ward lines remain within a 10 percent variance in terms of population and minority representation," Mayor Peeples said.
"The Three Rivers study said Pontotoc's wards are within the accepted variance and no change is needed in terms of ward lines," he said.
Other business approved by aldermen included:
-street light requests on South Liberty and Brooks Streets;
-$500 for the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce for Senior Citizens Day at the Fair from tourism funds;
-hiring Hunter Carwile to be part-time employee for the fire department.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-water adjustments;
-payroll totaling $517,476.75;
-gas rates effective July 1, 2023, or after to be $8.57, based on O&M of $4.00 and PGA of $4.57;
-use city's credit card to pay Stegall Notary Services for additional notary at the PD in the amount of $178.00.
