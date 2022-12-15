By a more than three to one margin, qualified voters inside the city limits of Pontotoc on Thursday (Dec. 15) voted against an effort to allow the sale, production, processing and distribution of medical marijuana inside the city limits of Pontotoc.
Unofficial results of Thursday’s petition generated election showed 412 voting against the proposal and 113 voting for the proposal.
The legality of seven affidavit ballots will be decided in the next few days so the final count is subject to change but will obviously not change the outcome of the election.
A statewide election in November 2020 made it legal to possess medical marijuana in all cities and counties of Mississippi. That was not at issue in today’s city of Pontotoc election.
In November 2020 voters in Mississippi approved Initiative 65 which allows doctors to prescribe medical marijuana in Mississippi for 22 debilitating conditions.
But today’s election in Pontotoc makes it unlawful to sell, grow or process medical marijuana in the city of Pontotoc.
On Tuesday (December 13) Pontotoc County voters county-wide (including voters in all municipalities) also voted against allowing the sale or production of medical marijuana in the county of Pontotoc. In Tuesday’s election 2,161 residents voted against the issue and 845 residents voted for the proposal.
In Pontotoc County the municipalities of Algoma, Ecru, Thaxton and Toccopola have also opted out of the sale, production or processing of medical marijuana.
Pontotoc County has approximately 19,935 registered voters. The city of Pontotoc has approximately 3,593 registered voters.
