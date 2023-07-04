Bob Pitner (center, holding fiddle) recently donated his great-great-granddad’s fiddle to the Town Square Post Office Museum. On hand for the special presentation are from left: Bob’s wife, Betty Pitner; his sister, Mary Jo Pitner Lence, Pitner, Pontotoc Co. Historical Society president Bob McGee holding a photo of William Jackson Pitner who was Bob’s great-great-grandfather; Pitner's daughter, Melinda Pitner Marsalis; and Town Square Post Office Museum curator Martha Jo Coleman.
Most people think of cannons and musket fire as well as the drum and fife when they envision the Civil War in America which took place from April 12, 1861 through May 9, 1865.
But within North Mississippi, there was another instrument that soothed the souls of the soldiers who took up arms to fight. It was a little brown fiddle played skillfully by William Jackson Pitner who joined the confederacy out of Tippah County.
Today, his old instrument is missing the hair on the bow and the wood of the fiddle is well worn from years of use, but it has been lovingly kept by his descendants, who recently donated this timeless treasure to the Town Square Post Office Museum.
His great-great grandson, Bob Pitner, who incidentally was the football coach at Pontotoc High School during the early 1970s, wanted to donate the fiddle to the museum here at Pontotoc because the Civil War jacket belonging to his great-great-grandad was donated by another relative and “I thought they should be together,” he said.
Pitner lovingly picked up the instrument and looked at it. “It has been passed down through my family from him, to my great-granddad, then grandad and dad and myself,” he said.
A Civil War buff, “It has been great to have something in my hands from that era, and especially it coming from my own family.”
The little fiddle traveled all through the war with his great-great-grandfather and miraculously survived the war.
“In fact, when he knew he was about to go into a fierce battle, he would hide the fiddle different places. One time he hid it in the hollow of a tree; and amazingly enough, it was there when he went back for it.”
Born March 30, 1839 in Georgia, William Jackson Pitner, served in the Confederate 10th Mississippi Cavalry and also Ashcraft's third Battalion.
“We believe he fought in Baldwyn at Brice’s Crossroads as well as the battle of Okolona and in West Point,” Pitner said.
The elder Pitner died at age 64 leaving a wife and four children on March 12, 1903, and is buried at Providence Cemetery in Tiplersville, Mississippi.
And today, his love of music shines through these years later through the generous donation of a family that wants to leave a legacy of his musical talents to the generations behind.
