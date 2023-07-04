civil war fiddle

Bob Pitner (center, holding fiddle) recently donated his great-great-granddad’s fiddle to the Town Square Post Office Museum. On hand for the special presentation are from left: Bob’s wife, Betty Pitner; his sister, Mary Jo Pitner Lence, Pitner, Pontotoc Co. Historical Society president Bob McGee holding a photo of William Jackson Pitner who was Bob’s great-great-grandfather; Pitner's daughter, Melinda Pitner Marsalis; and Town Square Post Office Museum curator Martha Jo Coleman.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Most people think of cannons and musket fire as well as the drum and fife when they envision the Civil War in America which took place from April 12, 1861 through May 9, 1865.

Newsletters

regina.butler@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you