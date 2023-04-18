Yesterday was the deadline for filing your 2023 taxes. The 15th was on Saturday this year giving us three extra days to file our taxes.
Those three extra days didn’t help me any. I still waited until the deadline to file.
Well not exactly at the deadline, the day before the deadline.
It is not that I procrastinate on doing my taxes, I just don’t want to. There is a difference between procrastinating and just plain don’t want to do it.
I am not a financial wizard when it comes to taxes. I don’t read up and research how to save money on my taxes, how to find all the loop holes or write offs.
Don’t get me wrong, I keep up with expenses that I can use as a write off. I just plain and simple dislike doing taxes.
I don’t mind paying my share of taxes, but I think that is where I have a problem. I pay taxes based on how much income I make, how many write-offs I can use based on charitable donations, interest on mortgage, business expenses, etc.
I don’t think it is appropriate or even fair to come back at the end of the year and say, wait, we want some more money.
Set up a tax table that works and once I pay my taxes, don’t come back and ask for more.
I don’t go to the grocery store and pay for my groceries and the grocery never sends me a letter a week, month or even a year later asking me to pay a little more for those groceries.
I know that is an over simplification of how we should pay taxes.
I realize that businesses must have tax breaks to create jobs and keep a thriving economy, but when it comes to the everyday middle class working people, taxes should be simple.
I don’t really know why I dislike doing my taxes, they are pretty simple. It just seems to be a nuisance in my already busy life.
My tax return is complete for this year and I am a sure I will file next year on April 14.
