A floral bedecked cross stood in front of College Hill CME Church as they prepared for Resurrection Day services. The flock was able to meet in the fellowship hall on Easter Sunday after the tornado damaged the outside of the church and the inside of their sanctuary.
Pamika Stander rolled the amplifier through the fellowship hall to get it connected for Easter Sunday services.
When the tornado ravaged our county on April 1, the only church to get significant damage was the College Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church.
The north side drive awning was pulled from the building making it impossible for parishioners to go into the front doors.
“The roof also swelled up some and the wind caused the air and heat duct work to fall in the sanctuary,” said pastor Ernie Wright. The duct laid like a giant silver snake along the western wall of the sanctuary while ceiling tiles were scattered all along the pews and the insulation covered everything like fine gray ashes.
The flock did not hold services at the church on April 2, but were determined to gather together and worship on Easter Sunday, April 9. The coming service was symbolic of the hope they have that their church will be resurrected from the damage it sustained.
“We are able to shut the door to the sanctuary and we can meet in the fellowship hall at the back,” said Rev. Wright. “The ladies have gathered to clean and make it ready for the Easter celebration.”
Back in the fellowship hall Lois Duff, Glenda Rucker, Pamika Standifer and Wanda Floyd were busy sweeping and setting up for the coming Sunday.
Pamika was getting the amplifiers moved from the sanctuary to the fellowship hall so folks could hear everything. She had a ready smile as she pulled on the black square box that will be plugged into the keyboard.
“It won’t take long to get all this plugged in,” she said. “We can just plug the microphones and keyboard directly into this.”
Wanda Floyd was busy sweeping the floor, she smiled cheerfully in spite of the damage and devastation that laid just yards away from the church which was greater than what was inside the church.
Lois Duff said she couldn’t believe what happened to the church and community, “It is just utter devastation,” she said. “You can’t understand it until you see it.”
Glenda Rucker said that her mama couldn’t believe what happened to the church herself “until she came and saw it.”
Rev. Wright said that he is glad the church can begin to move on.
“The insurance adjusters came on Thursday to look at everything to get this process started,” he noted. “Hopefully we can get right on it and get our church back to normal. Meantime, we are going to celebrate Resurrection Day within the walls of God’s house.”
