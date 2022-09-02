Purchase Access

The Pontotoc Police Department is sponsoring the Jeff Turner Memorial 5K Color Run on Saturday, September 17, which will benefit the family of the late Pontotoc Police Lt. Jeff Turner.

david.helms@djournal.com

