The Pontotoc Police Department is sponsoring the Jeff Turner Memorial 5K Color Run on Saturday, September 17, which will benefit the family of the late Pontotoc Police Lt. Jeff Turner.
A native of Pontotoc, the 57-year-old Turner died December 27, 2021, of COVID complications. Turner had joined the Pontotoc Police Dept. in June 2019 after having worked for the Sherman Police Dept. for many years.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said proceeds from the Color Run will be used to send Turner’s wife Cydney (Lou) and son Colton to Washington D.C. in May 2023 when Turner’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Wall during National Police Week ceremonies.
“That ceremony will honor law officers who died across the nation,” Tutor said. “We appreciate all the folks who have helped put this run effort together, all the folks who will run and those who have supported us through sponsorships.”
The 5K Color Run will begin at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc Elementary School on Dowdy Street in Pontotoc. The run route will circle back to the school.
5K entry fees for runners 10 years and older are: race kit $25, $20 for race shirt only. Runners under 10 is $20 for race kit and $15 for race shirt only. Race kit includes race t-shirt, individual color packet, sunglasses, Thin Blue Line Sticker/Tattoo.
