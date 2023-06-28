Folks are gearing up for red, white and blue July 4 celebrations beginning this weekend. The town of Sherman will open celebrations with their events cranking up at noon Saturday, July 1.
Sherman
Sherman’s events will begin at 12 noon on July 1 with a food truck and water slide for kids. The car show will begin at 12 noon with registration beginning at 10 a.m. A parade will get underway at 5:30 p.m. and music featuring Stone Free will go on stage and play from 7:30 until 9 with fireworks concluding the evening. The Sherman Fire Department is having a car show starting at 12 noon with the show from 2 to 6 p.m. and the trophy ceremony at 5 p.m. Cars that are custom, classic, street rods, motorcycle and muscle cars are all welcome to come show. Trophies will be handed out in each of the classes as well as Best of Show, Town of Sherman choice, kid’s choice and longest drive award. Registration fee is $15 for pre-registration or $20 the day of the show. Forms can be picked up at the Sherman Town hall or call 662-840-9185. The show will be held on the Sherman Public Library lot located at 20 West Lamar Street, Sherman.
Thaxton
The Town of Thaxton will have their celebration on July 1 starting with a parade at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will follow the same route as Christmas Parade line up on Hunter Road starting at 5:00 p.m. Decorate you Gator, Golf Carts, Bicycle, cars, trucks, walkers and dress in your patriotic attire. For information regarding parade call Rhonda Kenney 662-419-3668. The celebration continues at 6 p.m. in the park culminating with the fire works show at dark. There will be food, gospel music, activities, and bounce houses for the kids. The fireworks will start at DARK, probably around 8:45, or somewhere in that time frame. You will need to bring you lawn chairs and blankets. This event is sponsored by the Thaxton Baptist Church, and Fireworks are sponsored by The Town of Thaxton and Thaxton Fire Department.
Ecru
Ecru will have their Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4. Bring your decorated golf carts, bicycles, ATVs, vehicles, motorcycles, walking groups, scooters, boats…etc.!
Line up beginning around 9:30 a.m. on Old 15 near the Post Office. Parade will roll down Main Street at 10 a.m. and end at Blake Mounce Park.
The fire works show will be that evening at 10:30 p.m. Sponsored by Deals Gone Wild. Park on Main Street to enjoy the show, however don’t block the Fire/Police Department entrance.
City of Pontotoc
The City of Pontotoc will once more host a parade and a fireworks show on July 4. The Freedom Parade will step off on Main Street at 10 a.m. with the parade route going around the square and back to the Jr. High Parking Lot. Decorate and ride bicycles, golf carts, side-by-sides or walk in the parade. Due to safety, children and young teenagers cannot drive 4-wheelers, side-by-sides or other ATVs.
The Fourth of July fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will begin promptly at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, July 4. Live music will begin begin at 7 p.m. featuring Sheriff Leo Mask and the County Mounties band. Bring your picnic basket, blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the night.
