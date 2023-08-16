In the year since the Pontotoc Community Garden was first planted it has become a success for those who need fresh food on their plate.
This summer Carol Billings from the Zion community has been working the garden and seeing the fruits of her labors go to those who need it.
“When Action laid off their employees last winter we were able to feed those families for four weeks out of this garden with greens and onions,” she said.
Billings is no stranger to working hard in a garden, “I’ve grown food for the hungry for years. Recently my husband died, and Julia McDowell knew I needed something to do to keep me busy. This has been good for me.”
She proudly looked over the rows of tomatoes, cucumbers, and beans.
“I’m getting ready to clean out a couple of the rows and plant greens,” she said. “We have been able to supply all kinds of fresh vegetables to people here in the county who need them.”
The ribbon was first cut on the garden last August. It was planted to become a sustainable food supply to those who are unable to garden.
It was suggested by Mississippi Care project manager Karen Allison because she said that they see clients who need the fresh vegetables but do not have the resources or the land to raise them.
“We can award them vouchers and let them get fresh produce from the market,” she noted. The families are able to get something home grown right here in Pontotoc.
The 75-year-old Billings excitedly talks about the garden like each row is her special baby. She tenderly waters and weeds the garden to bring out the very best in each vegetable.
“But I don’t do this by myself,” she was quick to say. “Charlotte Lindsey and Ronnie Brown as well as others come to help as well.”
She is excited about the new growing season in the fall and she said there are some things she could use. “I do need sacks of organic fertilize or any good dirt. Even if the bag is broken and you can donate it, I’d love to have it to refresh and fertilize the dirt around here.”
So if you want to donate that you can leave it outside the shed on the north eastern side of the garden or you can call Julia McDowell at 662-760-6703.
