Last month in The Veteran’s Corner, I discussed the new Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, signed into law August 10, 2022, by President Biden. This month I wanted to continue to discuss the impact of this act and specifically address the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, which is part of the PACT Act and allows cancer and serious illness victims to be compensated.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows any individual who was present at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 for at least 30 days, including service members, residents, family members, workers, and civilians to seek justice for illnesses caused by the contaminated water supply.
Regardless of your Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits, approved or denied, you may be eligible for compensation if you suffered from any of the following illnesses:
Bladder Cancer, Cardiac Birth Defects with Structural Abnormalities, Kidney Cancer, Leukemia, Liver Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Parkinson’s Disease, Renal Disease, Scleroderma, Other illnesses
It’s estimated that more than a million people used the water over the course of these years without knowing that it was contaminated. Water tests conducted in 1982 found carcinogenic substances that cause severe, long-term damage to humans. By then, it was too late to reverse what had already been put into motion. As a result, many of the residents and workers at Camp Lejeune were diagnosed with cancer, miscarriage, birth defects, and even Parkinson’s disease.
This new law that allows individuals affected by contaminated water from Camp Lejeune to file a lawsuit for resulting illnesses. Individuals and families who lived, worked, or served at Camp Lejeune between 1953-1987 were exposed to toxic chemicals in the water supply.
Below is an extract from the new law:
117th CONGRESS, 2d Session, H. R. 6482 - H.R.6482 - Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 -
To establish a cause of action for those harmed by exposure to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and for other purposes.
IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES - January 25, 2022 - Mr. Cartwright (for himself, Mr. Price of North Carolina, and Mr. Murphy of North Carolina) introduced the following bill: which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary
A BILL - To establish a cause of action for those harmed by exposure to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and for other purposes.
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the “Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022”.
SEC. 2. FEDERAL CAUSE OF ACTION RELATING TO WATER AT CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA.
(a) In General.—An individual, including a veteran (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code), or the legal representative of such an individual, who resided, worked, or was otherwise exposed (including in utero exposure) for not less than 30 days during the period beginning on August 1, 1953, and ending on December 31, 1987, to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, that was supplied by, or on behalf of, the United States may bring an action in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina to obtain appropriate relief for harm that was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.
Many law firms across the United States are available to do a free case review at the Veterans or family member’s request. I am sure that you have seen this advertised in commercials on television, the internet and/or social media. I cannot assist you in entering a lawsuit; that is a personal choice/matter, and you would need to speak with an attorney; however, I can assist you with filing a compensation claim with the VA.
You can file a compensation claim with the VA if you suffer with any of the conditions associated with toxic water on Camp Lejeune.
VA has already established a presumption of service connection for certain diseases associated with contaminants found in the early 1980’s at Camp Lejeune, the Marine Corps Base in Lejeune, NC. Two on-base water supply systems were contaminated with the volatile organic compounds trichloroethylene (TCE), a metal degreaser; perchloroethylene (PCE), a dry-cleaning agent; benzene; and vinyl chloride.
To be eligible for a presumptive service connection, Veterans must have served at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, and later developed one of the following eight conditions:
Adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, or Parkinson’s disease.
If you would like to discuss further or ask questions, please feel free to call Mack Huey at 489-3907 or stop by the Veteran Service Office in the Court House.
