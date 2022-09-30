Last month in The Veteran’s Corner, I discussed the new Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, signed into law August 10, 2022, by President Biden. This month I wanted to continue to discuss the impact of this act and specifically address the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, which is part of the PACT Act and allows cancer and serious illness victims to be compensated.

