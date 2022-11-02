Polls will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. next Tuesday, November 8, for Pontotoc County voters to vote in the mid-term congressional and judicial elections, plus two uncontested Pontotoc County School Board posts.
The only contested race on the ballot is for U.S. House of Representative, 1st Congressional District. Candidates for U.S. Representative include Democrat Dianne Black and incumbent Republican Trent Kelly.
Nine uncontested nonpartisan judicial elections are on the ballot, including:
-Jim M. Greenlee, for Court of Appeals, District 1, Position 1;
-Brad Tennison, for Chancery Court 1, Chancery District 1, Place 1;
-Michael Malski, for Chancery Court 1, Chancery District 1, Place 2;
-Jacqueline Mask, for Chancery Court 1, Chancery District 1, Place 3;
-Stephen T. Bailey, for Chancery Court 1, Chancery District 1, Place 4;
-John R. White, for Circuit Court 1, District 1, Place 1;
-Paul Funderburk, for Circuit Court 1, District 1, Place 2;
-Kelly Mims, for Circuit Court 1, District 1, Place 3;
-Michael P. “Chip” Mills, Jr., for Circuit Court, District 1, Place 4;
The ballot also includes two uncontested races for posts on the Pontotoc County School District Board, including:
-Danny Robbins, District 1;
-Rodney Robbins, District 2.
