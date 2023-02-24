Farmers and gardeners are conservation minded. They both seek to improve production while reducing erosion and improving soil health. Planting cover crops is a useful way to accomplish these goals.
This column will discuss the benefits of cover crops and how to plan for their implementation. References include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Cover Crops: Benefits and Limitations,” “Cover Crops: Establishment and Termination Guide,” and ”Adding Cover Crops to Crop Production and Grazing Systems.”
What are cover crops?
Cover crops are planted in the fall to provide soil protection during the winter months. They can be established at the end of the growing season to provide benefits for gardens or row crops. Cover crops often include a mixture of cool season grasses, legumes, and brassica species. Each of these have specific advantages.
Grass crops germinate quickly and have expansive fibrous root systems that hold soil and prevent erosion. Legumes fix nitrogen gas into the soil to be used by crops during the next growing season. Brassicas have broad leaves which can provide added protection. Some species have tap roots that can penetrate compacted soil layers. Some varieties can also release compounds that reduce disease and weed issues.
Dr. Bill Burdine, an agronomist with the MSU North Mississippi Research and Extension Center, has performed several research projects relating to cover crop species selection. His recommendations focus on varieties that are readily available at a reasonable cost.
Grass cover crops that Dr. Burdine recommends include cereal rye, wheat, and oats. Recommended legumes include crimson clover and hairy vetch. Legumes should be inoculated with compatible rhizobium bacteria to ensure nitrogen fixation. Brassica crops recommended by Dr. Burdine include mustard greens and purple top turnips.
Benefits
As the name suggests, cover crops shield soil to prevent the damaging impacts of rainfall. When an adequate species mix is chosen, cover crops can accomplish the following benefits.
Erosion reduction from wind and water
Provide organic matter that enriches the soil
Provide soil nitrogen when a legume species is used
Prevent loss of moisture from evaporation
Reduce weed competition
Provide possible grazing opportunities for livestock and wildlife
Planning
A considerable amount of planning is required to implement a productive cover crop system. Factors that should be considered include planting time, planting methods, the use of residual herbicides, and termination of the cover crop.
Seed label and climate zone information should be consulted to determine ideal planting times. The use of broadcast seeders and seed drills are common cover crop planting methods. Broadcast seeding can be an effective approach for gardeners when paired with a cultipacker or other method that presses the seeds into a well-prepared seed bed. Seed drills can be a favorable choice for row crop farmers due to speed of operation and precise control of speed placement and depth.
Product labels should be consulted before using preemergent or residual herbicides. These herbicides can negatively impact cover crop establishment and growth if the recommended interval between application and planting is not observed.
Cover crops should be terminated two to four weeks prior to planting a garden or row crop. This will allow the cover crop to decompose for adequate benefits to be provided. In gardens, termination can involve mowing and plowing the cover crop into the soil. In row crops, herbicides or mechanical roller crimpers can be used to terminate the cover crop.
With proper planning, cover crops can be beneficial to farmers and gardeners. If you would like to learn more about conservation practices that farmers and gardeners can implement, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
