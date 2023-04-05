The number of candidates now officially on the ballot for the April 20 special election to elect a new Ward One member on the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen has been reduced to seven.
Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain announced early Tuesday (April 4) afternoon that candidate Cord Tutor had officially withdrawn as a candidate for the post.
“Cord Tutor officially qualified on Friday (March 31), the deadline date for qualifying as a candidate, but withdrew as a candidate on Tuesday (April 4),” McLevain notified the Pontotoc Progress.
Wednesday’s (April 5) publication of the Progress had a total of eight candidates, including Cord Tutor, listed as candidates for the Ward One post.
“We learned of Cord Tutor’s withdrawal as a candidate after our press deadline and were unable to change the election story which appeared on page 16A,” Pontotoc Progress Editor David Helms said. “We were able to update the story on our website to reflect Cord Tutor’s withdrawal, thus seven candidates are listed on that site.”
Candidates who will be on the April 20 ballot include: Timothy “Raymon” Boone; Jeremy Hall; Jay Hughes; Willie J. Johnson; Rosalind Key; Janice Keys; and Monica Lindsey. All of these candidates submitted the mandatory 50 signatures of registered voters which were certified by the Pontotoc Election Commissioners.
Pontotoc City Clerk Jessica McLevain said that registered Ward One voters may begin voting absentee this Friday, April 7, at Pontotoc City Hall from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
McLevain said Pontotoc City Hall will also be open this Saturday, April 8, and again on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for absentee voting.
On election day, April 20, all votes will be cast at the Pontotoc Community House. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The term of office of the winner of the special Ward One election will run through June 2025.
The winner will complete the unexpired term of longtime Pontotoc Alderwoman Lena Chewe who died February 20, 2023.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI
ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN
CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE
LEE MONROE PONTOTOC
PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN WEST TENNESSEE
BENTON CHESTER DECATUR
HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON
MCNAIRY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE,
CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOUSTON, IUKA,
LEXINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC,
RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.