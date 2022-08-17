They say you can’t go home again, but you can.
Daddy asked me last week if I would like to go home to go to church on Sunday and I immediately knew he was talking about going to Shady Grove.
Since I lived in Shady Grove, I have lived in Hurricane, Starkville, Atlanta, Center Hill and Pontotoc, but Shady Grove will always be home.
Shortly after I moved back to Pontotoc County after being away for 18 years, I attended a funeral for an aunt and she was buried at Shady Grove.
When we turned off Hurricane Road onto Shady Grove Road, it felt like I got a hug.
A hug from all those family members that used to live on that road and so many that still do.
Without getting into a family tree, I am related to all the Wises, Dowdys and McDonalds up and down that road.
I am the granddaughter of Clarence and Lily McDonald and I grew up with so many sweet memories of that community.
Going to church at Shady Grove during my childhood was one of the greatest memories I have growing up.
Where the fellowship hall stands now was a grove of trees back in the day. We did not have a fellowship hall back then, but we did have plenty of fellowship and fellowship meals out on the grounds as granddaddy used to say.
There were wooden tables that would be spread with beautiful embroidered table clothes and good ole country food. Lots of fried chicken and all the vegetables you could think of from the garden.
There were no fancy dishes or casseroles, just the best country cooking imaginable spread out on those old wooden tables. No one went home hungry.
Ohhh and Vacation Bible School was the best.
We learned Bible verses, were taught stories of the Bible and learned songs that we got to perform in front of the entire church.
We would make crafts out of macaroni noodles. We would glue them on paper, on boxes to make all kinds of designs that we would take home to show our parents the master pieces we made in Vacation Bible School.
We attended Vacation Bible School during the day and classes would last all week.
Every day we would have cookies and Kool-Aid under those shade trees. That was the best cookies and Kool-Aid I have ever had. It was the same cookies and Kool-Aid that mother and grandmother made and had at home, after all they were some of the ones who brought them, but for some reason under those trees it tasted like a gourmet treat.
These were not cookies out of a package, they were homemade tea cakes. My grandmother made the best tea cakes in North Mississippi!
When we went to church Sunday, it brought back all those sweet memories. I was sitting in the sanctuary and looked on the left side of the church. The second door was my old Sunday School room.
It was just like going home again. I could close my eyes and see Granddaddy and Grandmother sitting in the third row on the left side of the church as they did each Sunday.
There were several of the people at church Sunday that were there when I was a young girl to greet us and many that I did not know that made us feel so welcome.
We have deep roots in Shady Grove going back at least four generations. I have been told that my great grandfather McDonald was one of the founding members of Shady Grove Church and is buried in the cemetery next to the church.
It feels like every stage in my life has taken place at Shady Grove. My parents met at Shady Grove, we have had weddings, anniversaries and burials all taking place at Shady Grove.
These days people use ancestory.com to find their roots. I only have to walk the grounds of the cemetery to find my family tree.
I am so grateful for all the memories I have and it seems that no matter how long between times of visiting Shady Grove Church, it will always be home.
