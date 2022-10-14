A Pontotoc man who had been arrested and brought to the Pontotoc County Jail on a domestic aggravated assault charge escaped for approximately an hour Thursday (Oct. 13) morning before he was recaptured a short distance away by Pontotoc Police officers and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask identified the jail escapee as Nathaniel W. Butler, age 29, who had been arrested and imprisoned on multiple charges in recent years.
Pontotoc Police officers had arrested Butler early Wednesday afternoon in Pontotoc on the domestic aggravated assault charge and transported him to the county jail.
“A little before 8 a.m. Thursday the jailers had allowed him to take a shower and when they were taking him back to his jail cell he bolted out a door and ran off through the woods,” said Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask.
“The jailers pursued him on foot and tried to subdue him but when they realized he was in possession of a firearm they backed off and he kept running,” Mask said. “Butler later told us he had smuggled the small pistol into the jail inside a body cavity.”
“He ran off behind West Heights Church and the old Walmart property and that’s where we continued searching,” Mask said.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said police officers responded to the jail escape alert to assist in the search.
“We set up a perimeter, notified the city schools and the vo-tech and they went on lock down and we had an officer on site at the nearby daycare out on old Highway 6,” Chief Tutor said.
Sheriff Mask said officers found Butler hiding under Cristo Vive Baptist Church, which is located behind West Heights Baptist Church.
“He didn’t have the gun on him at that time, but he showed us where he had stashed the gun on the property,” Mask said.
Sheriff Mask said Butler now faces charges of jail escape, two counts of assault of a law officer, felon in possession of a firearm and bringing contraband into a correctional facility. Butler also has an additional outstanding assault warrant filed by the county and MDOC has a hold on his release.
Chief Tutor said Butler’s bond in city court was set at $500,000. In justice court, bond on two of the new charges had been set at $10,000 each.
