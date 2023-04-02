Pontotoc County Schools will be hosting kindergarten registration dates. North will have registration on Friday, April 14 and South will be Saturday, April 15.
Friday, April 14 at North
At North Pontotoc on Friday, April 14, registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and will resume at 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. in the North Pontotoc Elementary Conference Room 123.
Children must be five years old on or before September 1, 2023 to attend kindergarten in the fall of 2023.
ONLY parent or legal guardian will be able to register a student. It is not necessary for students to be present for pre-registration.
The following documents are required for school attendance:
Child’s certified birth certificate
Mississippi certification of Immunization (form 121 – shot record)
Must say, “Complete for school”
Two proofs of residency that contain the address of parent/legal guardian (only one utility bill can be accepted)
Child’s Social Security card (optional)
You can begin filling out the registration packets even if all documents are not available; however, enrollment is not complete until all forms are completed and turned in.
Beginning April 3rd, registration packets will be available at the elementary office and available to print from the PCSD website: www.pcsd.ms.
To decrease your wait time, please pick up or print your packet in advance, fill it out at home, and have all necessary documents with you on pre-registration day, Friday, April 14th.
Packets MUST be signed and returned by a parent or legal guardian on April 14th.
Saturday, April 15 at South
South Pontotoc kindergarten registration will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the activity building at South Pontotoc. Children must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. The parents can pick up packets in the Elementary office the week before and take home to fill out and bring back on the day of registration to help with the process.
Parent or legal guardian will need to bring the following to register your child for kindergarten:
1. Child’s original certified birth certificate
2. Child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school)
3. Child’s social security card
4. 2 Proofs of residency (please see list below)
5. Email address of parent/guardian
Proofs must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with PO Boxes will not be accepted.
Proofs of Residency Explanation:
Homeowners and renters - 2 Proofs of residency:
Proofs must be in parent/guardian’s name, and reflect a street/service address. No post office boxes will be accepted.
Filed Homestead Exemption Application form
Mortgage documents or property deed
Notarized Apartment or home lease
Utility bills (must be dated in the last 60 days)
Driver's license or Voter precinct identification (must be dated within a year)
Automobile registration (must be dated within a year)
Legal guardians who do not own or rent their home and live with someone else need 5 Proofs of residency:
An affidavit provided by the PCSD.
Two proofs of residency from the person who rents/owns the residency
Two documents of proof from the person staying at the residency (parent/guardian).
Driver's licenses
Voter precinct identification
Automobile registration
These documents must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit that rents or owns the residency.
*Paperwork may be filled out even if all documents are not available; however, students will not be enrolled in a class until all paperwork is complete.
