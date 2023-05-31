Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton asked the board of supervisors to at least put them in the line to get new fire trucks for the county.
“We have the money in the bank to pay for two of them and we need to go ahead and get two more ordered and we can finance them or whatever we need to do when they get here,” Patton noted.
Patton told the board that fire trucks have escalated in price 27 percent since the last trucks they ordered, “and talks are there will be another 15 percent increase by the end of the year.”
One of the reasons Patton wants the board to go ahead and order is the time it is going to take to actually build the fire trucks.
“If I ordered them today, it will be two years before they are delivered. This will give us time to look at funding between now and then and to get us in line to get these trucks here. We are looking at trucks that will have to get an extension on them to be in compliance until we can get these others here.
Except for the two new trucks we got last year, all the others are nearing the 20 year mark.”
The board approved the purchase of four trucks at the price of $2,248,051. This includes the truck itself as well as the equipment that comes with it all in this price. The equipment itself is $31,965 per truck and includes all the necessary things firefighters need to handle any fire related situation they are called to do.
In addition, the board approved for air packs and bottles and face pieces to be ordered to go with each truck at a total of $146.480 for the four trucks.
Patton said that Pontotoc County is serviced by 12 Fire Departments all of which have a graded fire district. “The men and women that make up these 12 departments are a vital part of this county and insure safety and response in emergency situations,” he noted.
Two new trucks were delivered to the Algoma and Woodland fire departments in January of this year.
In the past all 12 trucks were replaced at one time, which meant all of them would go out of service at one time and would have to be replaced at the same time.
“We have discussed getting on a rotation for the trucks to lessen the strain on the county, to keep us from having to budget for 12 trucks all in one year,” Patton said.
Through the rotation program two trucks will be purchased each year and rotated into the fire departments where needed.
“We have already been looking at districts and determining which departments will benefit the most with the next round of trucks.
Every district will receive a new truck over the course of the next five years.”
One thing that caused all this to come about was knowing that the 20 year life span on the current trucks will be expiring in six years.
“The current Front line Pumpers that every department has are 2009 models which means they will reach service life in 2029 so we have the rotation figured so that all should be or at least ordered by that time,” Patton said. “However, all of this is contingent on lead times from the manufacturer.
“I would like to thank all the men and women of the Pontotoc County Fire Service, you all work day in day out, at night, in the storms and in the cold for free. You do it with out hesitation to protect and offer care to your neighbors and community. You all are the unsung hero's. Thank you.”
Patton concluded that anyone that is interested in becoming a Volunteer Firefighter, you must be age 18 and up and you can see you local fire Department for details.
