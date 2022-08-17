Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pontotoc County School District Superintendent of Education Dr. Brock Puckett last week outlined details for classroom expansion projects at North and South Pontotoc as well as roof repairs that also includes the Pontotoc Ridge Career Center.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus