Pontotoc County School District Superintendent of Education Dr. Brock Puckett last week outlined details for classroom expansion projects at North and South Pontotoc as well as roof repairs that also includes the Pontotoc Ridge Career Center.
“At North Pontotoc Upper Elementary we’re building an activity building," Puckett said. "It will have space for P.E. classes and also four classrooms. It will also have a covered space for outdoor classrooms and future expansion if we wanted to add four more classrooms on the other side. But initially that space will just be used for outdoor classrooms.”
“It will be covered but we’re not going to wall that area up and finish it out. It will give us an option for future growth and for a situation like COVID or whatever. Right now we want to be able to have outdoor classrooms as an option.”
Puckett said the $2.1-million expansion project at North Pontotoc was awarded to M&N Construction of Tupelo.
“The groundwork is done and they are already building those at North Upper Elementary.
“We’re hoping the project at North will be completed by May or June 2023 and certainly before school starts back next year. As best we can with these projects we’re trying to plan ahead for the future.”
Grades five and six attend North Pontotoc Upper Elementary, located on old Highway 15.
“When they built that school didn’t include a space for an indoor P.E. gym and almost immediately they needed some trailers on campus and we’re trying to eliminate all those type facilities. This will be great for P.E. in the winter time."
Puckett said the South Pontotoc construction project includes building 13 new classrooms and an office suite, which will include a new principal’s office and teachers’ work room.
"The board awarded the South Pontotoc job to Flagstar Construction, of Pontotoc," Puckett said. "That contract is approximately $4.7-million.
“We’ve not broken ground yet, we’re finalizing the contracts. They should be breaking ground at South within the next month or two."
"These will be high school classrooms. This facility will replace the trailers which were right in the middle of the campus, right behind the gym. This is a long overdue project. I believe those trailers have been utilized 15 or 20 years, finally getting it done."
“There may be one trailer left at South for the gifted class and a couple on the main campus at North, but no more than three or four trailers left district wide once these two projects are completed.”
“It may be pushing it to get the building at South Pontotoc ready by the start of school year 2023-2024 but hopefully we can move in during first semester next year or certainly by Christmas 2023. But right now we’re hoping maybe by the start of school next year.”
Student enrollment at North Pontotoc, including kindergarten through twelfth grade, is about 1,850 students and the student enrollment at South Pontotoc, kindergarten through twelfth grade, is approximately 1,700 students, Puckett estimated.
“Some may not realize it, but as far as school districts go in this area, Pontotoc County is probably the third largest school district in Northeast Mississippi, behind Tupelo and Lee County. Our size is almost identical number wise to Oxford School District. We’re got about 3,550 students with North and South combined.”
Puckett said the school district continues to grow every year.
“The new building at North Upper Elementary will give us some growth room, but the new building at South is only addressing the immediate need we have. At South we’re building that building so we can come back later with six additional classrooms on the other side.
“That building is being constructed so we can add on. Need wise at South, that’s going to get us to par on that campus, but we need more classrooms at both elementary schools already. “
“North Upper Elementary will be in good shape, but North Elementary needs classrooms space. North High School and North Middle need additional classrooms. That’s probably going to be our next spot to go back to. We had just added six classrooms at North two years ago. “
In addition to the new school expansions the Pontotoc County School District also has a $2-million roof replacement ongoing.
“We’re doing roof projects at North, South and the Career Center."
“We had an architect come in and determine phases, in terms of first, second and third as to need. We’re going to do all three phases and rework those roofs. All contracts are let. We’re waiting on the contractors to get all their material together and get started.”
“That’s almost $9-million in projects we’ve got going and we’re been able to do that with monies we saved other the last few years and not asking our people (county residents) to do a bond issue to finance these projects. That’s a big deal in itself."
“Our folks do more with less resources than anyone else I know of. They work hard.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.