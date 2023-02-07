Well, Pontotoc city and county were blessed last week.
Other than school being closed Wednesday, and a two hour delay before opening Friday morning, we missed the worst of the heavy weather predictions.
That’s why they call them weathermen or weatherwomen — they don’t know for sure “whether” it’s going to do this or “whether” it’s going to do that.
I joke with my wife, a retired teacher, that the superintendent turns out school when the first snowflake or piece of sleet hits the first pig path anywhere in the school district.
No, I don't know how a superintendent knows when that frozen water hits — maybe they feel the vibrations.
I understand why school doors close faster than a hole in the Chiefs' defensive line when snow and sleet threaten to pour down like a cow unloading on a flat rock.
School buses spend a lot of time hauling youngsters over dirt and gravel roads where your tax dollars aren't hard at work. It doesn't take much mud or ice to slickery-slick a bus right into a ditch.
To avoid that, Junior and his sister Preciousette get bussed home ricky-tick-quick when the snow flies; or as the case may be, don’t get bussed to school at all. Either way, they then promptly ride to town in their four-wheel drives or ATVs, rubbernecking and cutting donuts.
No one ever hollers "newspaper's out" when the ice storms and snowfalls hit. No publisher ever peered out his window at sleet hammering down and said, "Well, we'll just put out another issue whenever the weather gets better.”
On those lists of closings the TV stations run every time heavy weather socks the area, you never see one that says, "Your hometown newspaper — closed until further notice due to bad weather."
Maybe school's closed, your job's shut down, and the preacher can't scrub your soul because church services are canceled, but you'll generally find a newspaper outside your door, in your mailbox, or on your computer whenever it's supposed to be there.
Somehow, some way, newspapers get published and distributed, regardless of the weather.
Just because the elephants are dancing doesn't mean the mice get off the floor.
And if you can't take the cold, or the icy roads, or the pounding rain, or dirty hands and busted fingernails from hauling bags and bundles of words, or overnighting at the office sometimes because of the weather or workload, you won't last long in small-town newspapering.
Add two more things to the requirements list for that job: Be a capable all-weather driver, and have a vehicle that can go in all weather.
Years ago, when I worked at the Southern Sentinel in Ripley, one night snow fell thick and steady, and soon hardened into ice. Because of the bad weather and the threat of more of it, we published early the following day.
Our sports editor used his Jeep to bring a press-run back from the printing press at Middleton, Tenn..
By mid-afternoon that day, we were sliding along our routes, dropping newspapers off at post offices, grocery stores and convenience stores across Tippah and Benton counties.
My routes covered about 60 miles from Ripley to Dumas east to nearly the Prentiss County line, and south through Blue Mountain all the way to Cotton Plant.
I worked that territory at a crawl in my little 1987 4-wheel-drive Toyota, wondering each time I eased down into a valley if I'd make it up the other side, or if I'd be stranded at the bottom — unable to get up the hill in front of me or get back up the one I'd just come down.
I kept going, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that the longer I pushed on, the farther I’d have to walk to get back to civilization.
Four-wheel-drive is great, but it’s not foolproof. Sometimes, all 4wd means is that all four tires spin helplessly on the ice.
I made it up and down every hill and dale. My sweat pumps ran at max a couple times when it was a close thing.
My hat was off to the county and state crews who slung the sand and gravel on a lot of those roads, and came through with plows and graders. Without them, there would have been hills I never could have gotten up.
I identified with those workers, and the lawmen and emergency medical personnel and power crews who were out.
I still do. My hat’s off to those folks, working a long way from home after dark in record-setting cold, prowling roads shrouded in sheet-ice, laying their lives on the line when necessary to serve the public.
There were countless examples of man helping his fellow man that night. For some, though, it was only a short time from helping others to needing help themselves.
I saw a man in a Jeep pull a small sports car out of a snowbank near Mauney's Grocery Store late that afternoon. A few minutes later near dark, I saw the Jeep driver again. This time he was walking, alone, down the middle of the road. He didn't try to flag me down, so I didn't stop. A minute or two later I came upon his vehicle, flipped upside down in a ditch, all four wheels kissing the sky.
Counting the 30-some miles I drove to work that morning and the miles of routes I ran, I covered about 120 miles of lousy roads by the time I got home that night.
The usual 45 minute drive to work took one and a half hours Thursday and Friday, as did trips home both days. The routes took hours longer than usual to run. By the time I got home Friday night I'd logged nearly 200 miles on icy roads in two days.
In short, I enjoyed about all the beautiful snow I could stand.
Next time the weather socks in like this, I won't mind near as much if it'll just snow on private property…
