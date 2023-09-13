The Pontotoc Hills chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is preparing to observe Constitution Week, September 17 – 23.
Pontotoc Hills DAR Regent Becky Grubbs has asked DAR members to meet at our Court Square on Sunday, September 17th at 4:00 pm. Members will ring bells for one minute to commemorate the signing of our Constitution. The public is invited to attend and participate during the ringing of the bells.
Constitution Week is a yearly celebration of America’s most important document. It is normally observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitution Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. This day has also been known as Citizenship Day.
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. It was George W Bush who officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in September 2002.
DAR works to emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, as well as informing people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life. DAR also encourages the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
