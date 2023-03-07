Daylight Savings Time changes on Sunday and I couldn’t be happier.
We get to spring forward and yes, that will mean we will lose one hour of sleep on Sunday morning, but we will get one hour of extra daylight in the afternoon.
That sounds silly doesn’t it.
We have 24 hours a day. We do not gain or loose time. So why does it make a difference to us.
It makes a difference to me as I will have more daylight left when I get home from work.
When I go home and still have daylight left for several hours I have the urge to do things.
The sunshine makes me more energetic, makes me want to do things outside, makes me want to dig in the dirt.
Like Weezie in Steel Magnolias, every southern woman has to grow stuff with tomatoes being on the top of that list.
I have enlisted my brother to build me a raised bed garden so I can give it a try at growing a couple of tomato plants, maybe an okra plant, perhaps a squash plant and pepper plants.
As I told my son my plans to do a little gardening this year, his response was didn’t you prove you couldn’t do that last year.
Well, last year, I tried to grow a couple of things in containers that were on my back porch. My porch gets plenty of light but it is covered. The plants are totally dependent on me for their water. What I proved was that I was not good at consistent watering.
I am doing the raised bed garden in the yard so God can help me keep the plants watered.
I seem to have a knack for killing plants when they are totally dependent on me for their survival.
Now the challenge has been issued. I must prove my son wrong and grow something that will bear fruit.
His lack of confidence in my gardening might give me the motivation to grow some of my own produce this year.
