With the February 1 deadline to qualify for public office closing in fast, candidates who wish to run for office must get their papers filed.
This week four more people qualified for races in the county. Most of them qualified in the fifth district supervisor race with the announcement of the resignation of current supervisor Dan McKnight. Most races remain uncontested.
Contested races
As of press time Tuesday six of the county offices up for grabs now have contenders with the resignation of fifth district supervisor Dan McKnight. The offices includ Sheriff, West Side Justice court Judge, East Side constable, third and fifth district supervisor’s race.
In the sheriff’s race incumbent Leo Mask filed along with Chad Mills.
In the West Side Justice Court Judge race, incumbent Scottie Harrison, Kenneth McKnight and Jeff Washington have filed.
In the East Side Constable race those qualifying include incumbent Neal Davis, Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin .
In the third district supervisors race incumbent Brad Ward, Gary Lynn Washington and Ryan Winter have qualified.
In the fifth District those qualifying included Richard White, Ted McVay, James Collins and Randy Ray.
In the county surveyers race, Jimmy Caldwell and David Sharp have qualified.
Non-contested races
Others filing papers in their respective races include: Ricky D. Ferguson for Chancery Clerk, Melinda Patterson Nowicki for Circuit Clerk, Van McWhirter for Tax assessor/collector, Kim Sullivan Bedford for county coroner,
Mac McAuley, III for county prosecutor, David A. Hall for east side Justice court judge, L.D. Gillespie for West Side constable, Benny Moorman for first district supervisor, Mike McGregor for second district supervisor, Ernie Wright for fourth district supervisor, Nickey Moore for second district election commissioner and Shirley Dillard for the fourth district election commissioner.
All candidates who have filed to date are in the Republican Party.
Election Commissioners
Four of the five district election commissioner jobs will be on the ballot this year as well. The second and the fourth district commissioners have to qualify by Feb. 1 to be on the general election ballot this November.
Because the first and third district commissioners passed away this past December, those qualifying will also be on the ballot this November 7, with the deadline to qualify set for Wednesday, September 6. These two will be sworn in on the day the election is certified to complete the unexpired terms of the previous commissioners.
When the election cycle for the president and national figures rolls around next year, in 2024, those commissioners in the first and third districts will have to qualify again, along with the fifth district commissioner. They will qualify in January to be on the general election ballot in November.
City School Board
A city school board post is also up for re-election this year on the November ballot. It is the elected position that Kevin McGregor currently holds. Qualifying dates for this is on over in the summer. They begin August 7 and end September 7.
Qualifications
All candidates must meet the following requirements to qualify for office: You must be a registered voter of the State of Mississippi and of the district of the office for which you are seeking.
You must never have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, being defined as a crime punishable by a minimum of one (1) year confinement in the state penitentiary, unless pardoned for the offense. You must never have been convicted of a felony in a court of this state; or, of a felony in a federal court or of a crime in a court of another state which is a felony under the laws of this state on or after December 8, 1992; excluding, however, a conviction of manslaughter or a violation of the United States Internal Revenue Code or any violation of the tax laws of this state, unless the offense also involved the misuse or abuse of an office or money coming into a candidate’s hands by virtue of an office.
If you are seeking the sheriff position you must not be a defaulter to the state or any county or municipality or to the United States and a qualified elector; for chancery clerk, circuit clerk or tax assessor/collector you must be a qualified elector of the county.
For county attorney you must be a qualified elector and a regular licensed and practicing attorney. For coroner you must be a qualified elector, at least 21 years of age, possessing a high school diploma or its equivalent.
For supervisor you must be a qualified elector of the county and a resident in the district in which you seek election. For justice court judge you must be a qualified elector, a resident of the county two years preceding the day of election, a high school graduate or its equivalent, and completion of a course of training required by law within six months of the beginning of the term of office; and for constable you must be a qualified elector of this county.
How to qualify
There are two ways to qualify, either by party nomination or as an independent candidate. Anyone who chooses to seek election as a partisan candidate and therefore participate in a primary election to seek the nomination must file with the circuit clerk’s office a “Qualifying Statement of Intent for a Candidate for Party Nomination,” together with the applicable qualifying fee, on or before the qualifying deadline.
If you choose to seek election as an independent candidate you must file with the circuit clerk a “Qualifying Statement of Intent for an Independent Candidate,” a qualifying petition, which must be signed by a certain number of qualified electors (registered voters) from the state, county or district from which the candidate seeks election and the applicable qualifying fee, on or before the qualifying deadline. The number of signatures required on the qualifying petition is dependent upon the specific office sought by the candidate. Each candidate must obtain the certification of the signatures from the Circuit Clerk’s Office of the county from where the signatures were collected prior to filing his/her qualifying paperwork with the appropriate office.
Independent candidates should allow for sufficient time to ensure the certification of petition signatures by the respective Circuit Clerk’s Office well in advance of the qualifying deadline. Qualifying forms for independent candidates are available from the Circuit Clerk’s Office or on the Secretary of State’s website located at http://www.sos.ms.gov/Elections-Voting/Pages/Candidate- Qualifying-Forms.aspx.
This year there is a shorter qualifying period with the last day being Wednesday, February 1, 5 p.m.
The primary elections will be held August 8 and runoff will be Tuesday, August 29; with the General Election Day set for Tuesday, November 7 and the run off set for Tues., Nov. 28.
