Twenty-two years after 9-11, what’s became of the 911 plotters? What’s the status of those charged with plotting the attacks?
Well, if the old saying is true: Justice delayed is justice denied, a lot of people have been denied a lot of well-deserved justice.
Included in their number are the next of kin of the thousands killed on that sad day, the uncounted thousands more injured, physically and mentally traumatized, and the uncounted millions who took a financial beating in the stock market from the events of that day.
First, here’s a brief timeline of what happened, where and when, on Sept. 11, 2001:
- 8:46 a.m. ET - American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
- 9:03 a.m. ET - United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
- 9:37 a.m. ET - American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington.
- 9:59 a.m. ET - South Tower of WTC collapses in approximately 10 seconds.
- 10:03 a.m. ET - United Airlines Flight 93 (traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco) crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pa. It is believed that the passengers and crew took over the plane and deliberately crashed it, rather than allow the hijackers to crash the plane into their target.
- 10:28 a.m. ET - North Tower of WTC collapses. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both World Trade Center Towers is 102 minutes.
The four meticulously planned and coordinated suicide attacks killed 2,996 people — including the 19 hijackers — in what is widely considered to be the worst terror attack in world history.
The dead included 2,606 in the World Trade Center — some of whom committed suicide by jumping to escape the extreme flames, heat and smoke — and surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. The victims ranged in age from two to 85 years. Most were civilians. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.
Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the Towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, and 55 military personnel.
Today, many first responders are still dealing with adverse health effects from working in toxic conditions.
The 19 men who hijacked and crashed the four planes— which killed 265 people —were all trained by al Qaeda.
In May, 2011, the United States conducted an operation in Pakistan that killed al Qaeda’s leader, Osama bin Laden. His body was buried in an unknown location in the Arabian Sea to avoid become a terrorist shrine.
The Chinese have a saying: A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. Killing bin Laden was that step; there’s still a long journey to justice.
Here’s a look at 9/11 as seen from several viewpoints:
—Two-plus decades after 9/11, five major plotters still remain jailed in Guantanamo Bay Cuba, their trials before a military tribunal endlessly postponed.
Their cases have been in pretrial litigation since 2012 when the five men were arraigned.
Pre-trial hearings set this fall have been canceled.
Why no trials after all these years?
Apparently both sides are still attempting to reach a pretrial agreement that could still avoid a trial and result in lesser but still lengthy sentences.
Part of the problem is that the CIA held several of the plotters abroad in secret prisons after they were captured. The prisoners were subjected to enhanced interrogation techniques some saw as torture. That’s fueled endless pre-trial litigation about whether their statements could be used against them in court.
There was talk in 2009 of putting one of the plotters on federal trial in New York. That city balked at the cost of security, and the idea never went anywhere.
Will trials or military tribunals happen? Memories fail, evidence grows stale. Stay tuned.
Survivors hope a trial will bring closure and resolve unanswered questions. So far that hasn’t happened, and the chances of it happening any time soon seem very dim.
—U. S. stocks lost $1.4 trillion that week. The financial impact to many businesses and individuals must have been devastating.
—Deena Burnett Bailey, the wife of a United Flight 93 victim, recently told CNN the Sept. 11 anniversary is different for her. Bailey’s twin daughters were 5 and her younger daughter was 3 when her husband, Tom Burnett, was killed.
The plane her husband was on crashed near Shanksville, Pa.
On Sept. 11, 2001, she and Tom talked to each other at least three times while he was on the plane, she recalled.
"He called again a third time and he told me that he put a plan together to take back the airplane. They were waiting until they were over a rural area to take back the cockpit. He said not to worry," she said.
"He was a little concerned in the last phone call but he also was very confident, he was very capable. He seemed that he was very, very much in charge of the situation and going to make a difference. I believed him when he said everything would be OK. Then his final words to me were 'don't worry, we're going to do something.' He hung up the phone, they went up the aisle and into the cockpit," she said.
Many believe a passengers’ revolt took over the plane, helping make sure it crashed in a rural area near Shanksville instead of a built-up area as the terrorists planned.
—The "ripple effect of Sept. 11 is unfathomable," said Gordon Felt, the president of the Families of Flight 93 at an observance ceremony in Shanksville in 2021.
"We must never forget that there are thousands ... gravely injured or that have lost their lives while serving, or as a result of their service during these past 20 years," Felt said.
Felt's brother, Edward, was among the passengers who died in the crash of Flight 93.
"To date, an additional 2,000 first responders that took part in immediate rescue and continued recovery efforts have died from related illnesses, and with every month, we continue to lose more," Felt said.
Felt echoed the calls of fellow victims' families urging government officials to release classified information related to the attack.
"There are still many questions to be answered about the day, facts to be declassified and released, and justice to be served," Felt said.
—Actor Robert De Niro recently told CNN he hopes the 9/11 memorials will teach the next generation that a similar attack could happen again.
"No one wants that kind of thing to happen again. Kids have to be reminded in school what happens historically can happen again very easily. It happens in another form, but it's the same disease. That, to me, is the most important thing of 9/11: a reminder. Because 20 years is really not much time in the grand scheme of things.”
—Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a group of military members, family members of 9/11 victims and observers gathered in a chapel in Guantanamo Bay, at the same time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center, to honor the almost 3,000 lives lost that day.
Elizabeth Berry, the sister of Capt. William “Billy” Francis Burke, Jr., described the sacrifices her brother made that day as the leader of his fire department, Engine 21, in Manhattan.
Burke led his firefighters to Ground Zero after the towers were struck, she said. He was on the 27th floor of the North Tower, trying to evacuate people from the building, when the South Tower fell.
After the South Tower fell, a mayday call went out on the radio, Berry said. Burke told his firefighters to evacuate the building and get to safety, but he stayed behind with two men, one of whom was in a wheelchair and couldn’t be evacuated.
“Captain Burke kept promising on the radio to meet at the brig. He said keep going, I’ll be right behind you, but he wasn’t,” Berry said to the crowd at the chapel. “I think he knew when he stayed behind, he probably would die.”
Because he told two companies of men to leave, they all survived. Burke stayed behind with the two men until the tower collapsed. His remains were never found, Berry said.
Berry and her husband, Paul, still hope that one day the case will be brought to trial and there will be some level of justice for her and other family members that survived victims of the attacks.
“I think justice for each of us has a very different definition. I will speak for me, only me, that justice is telling the world in a trial what these terrorists did to murder so many people,” Paul Berry said.
—Family members of 9/11 victims are still pursuing accountability from another country — Saudi Arabia — as well as seeking more information hidden by the US government in U.S. courts.
Secrecy has fueled suspicion. Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement, and the U.S. long ago decided that Saudi Arabia, its strategic partner in the Middle East, had no role in the attacks — though 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudi citizens. bin Laden had been also, although he had been expelled from the kingdom and his citizenship revoked.
Suspicion of Saudi Arabia has persisted, however, and the dogged efforts of 9/11 families over the past two decades have forced the U.S., bit by bit, to share early leads that tied the hijackers to Saudi officials but were shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view as classified information.
Think about that — our own country hiding details of that horrific event that killed or wounded thousands of its own citizens.
More details on those investigations could be forthcoming as a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia proceeds in court.
That lawsuit exists only because, after a years-long campaign by the 9/11 families, Congress passed a special law in 2016 allowing individuals to sue governments for terror attacks.
But presently, there is little progress.
And the situation shows no sign of being resolved any time soon.
Or perhaps ever.
