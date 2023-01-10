It hits me every year. Maybe it is like a New Year’s Resolution. Maybe it is just starting a new year with a fresh perspective, but it is time to declutter.
How does one gather so much or stack and store items willy nilly throughout the year, that such organizing and decluttering needs to happen each year?
I do try to keep things orderly, but when dragging out fall then Christmas decorations and then packing them back up seems to highlight the need to better organize those decorations.
Organization has a snow ball effect.
You clean out the closet to put away the Christmas décor and you buy the proper size storage containers to keep your items stored safely until they are needed the next year.
Cleaning out the closet calls for finding a new place to put some things as they don’t belong in the closet with holiday stuff.
This means cleaning out a cabinet and organizing the cabinet to have a place to put item removed for the holiday closet.
And the list goes on.
I have now began cleaning out my clothes closet.
I have heard the suggestion that you turn all you hangers backwards in your closet. After a period of time if you have hangers still turned backwards it indicates that those items need to be tossed out of your closet.
I have a closet full of fall and winter clothing, but I only wear a few of the items.
As I was going through the closet this morning to find something to wear to work, I began to throw things out that I would look at and think, no that does not fit properly, or it is too worn, or I just plain don’t like it any more. All those items got tossed.
I have found that if I only keep in my closet items that I like, fits properly, is not worn out, missing buttons, or has torn seam and simply enjoy wearing that not only is my closet less cluttered but it saves a tremendous amount of time.
I can find an outfit quickly and be dressed and on my way without frustration of looking for something to wear.
I am taking that same approach in my kitchen cabinets.
If I don’t’ use it, get rid of it, keep the things that I use, organize the cabinets so the things I use can be easily found.
I am working on a pantry solution to organize pantry items in a small space.
I am about to approach the office in the same manner.
If you see a huge pile at the end of my driveway or outside at the Progress, know that I am just decluttering.
It is like a breath of fresh air when you open a drawer, a closet door or cabinet and it is organized, items can be easily seen and selections are quick.
That feeling is what drives me to continue on with my quest to organize.
Try it, you will enjoy the results.
