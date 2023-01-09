The month of January is often a time for New Year’s resolutions and outlining plans for the next 12 months.
What are your desires for 2023? What are your wishes, your hopes and your dreams?
Instead of making resolutions, wishes or dreams your agenda for 2023, why don’t the American people make some demands.
What’s wrong with demanding that elected public officials stop lying?
Doctor Anthony Fauci has been lying for a couple of years now about the COVID masks and vaccines that killed millions. Do you believe anything that the man says? Why would we believe anything that the World Health Organization says about anything? Do you believe that COVID came from a chemical weapons lab in China or from bats in Wuhan, China?
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lies every day about the illegal aliens pouring across the southern border of the United States. More than 2.5-million have crossed into the U.S. in the past year. Another 600,000 “getaways” have run from law enforcement officers.
Do you believe Mayorkas when he says, “The border is not open?"
The 2.5-million that ran towards the border patrol agents got taxpayer bus or plane rides all across America.
Back in 2001 a handful of terrorists hijacked planes and killed thousands in America. Reckon there are any terrorists among the millions of illegal immigrants who have walked across the U.S. border in the past two years?
President Biden and his fool son, Hunter, have been lying for years now about their influence peddling. Hunter Biden turned over three lap top computers full of evidence of wrong doing. Officials in the U.S. Justice Department said it was all Russian misinformation.
High ranking officials in the FBI have been lying about Russian misinformation and Donald Trump for years now. Court documents were knowingly falsified to get illegal wire taps and warrants.
Whistleblowers inside the FBI have recently testified to Congress about the wrongdoing that was done inside their own agency. Why haven’t arrests been made?
Americans should be demanding the truth.
Perhaps you’re wondering how do we discern the truth from the lies.
I believe that most of the people I do business with here in Pontotoc are truthful folks. They have proved to be trustworthy.
We don’t put up with liars, thieves and lawbreakers in out personal lives. Why do we tolerate that behavior from FBI officials and elected officials in Washington?
Why won’t a large majority of Americans demand that we continue to utilize and develop the gas and oil that we have in our own country? There’s nothing wrong with developing and utilizing electric vehicles, but we should demand that all car parts (especially the batteries) be manufactured inside the U.S.
Why won’t we demand that the leaders of our country recognize that China, North Korea and Russia are our enemies? Peace through strength is the only viable option.
China’s military might is growing in leaps and bounds. Our military leaders in Washington are only worried about which pronouns to use when referring to our troops.
Our military leaders are more focused on discharging loyal and dedicated American servicemen and women who refuse to take vaccines whose effectiveness is highly questionable at best.
How about in 2023 we demand accountability and consequences for those who break the law? Why do we expect folks to obey the law if there is no punishment for breaking the law?
Can you not feel the heartbreak and anguish of people whose loved ones are raped, beaten or murdered by felons who have repeatedly been arrested and then released without bond?
This past year 229 law enforcement officers in America were killed in the line of duty. Most cities in Mississippi are begging for law enforcement applications even now.
Twenty years ago friends of mine would visit California, or Chicago or New York and come back home and tell about the wonderful trip they had enjoyed.
These days thousands of residents of those vacation destinations are now moving elsewhere if they have the opportunity or means. What happened?
People stopped demanding law and order. Not so long ago residents wouldn’t put up with drive by shootings, muggings, rapes and robberies. Not so long ago drug addicts and homeless people weren’t allowed to use dope, shack up, urinate and defecate on public sidewalks and streets. Lying, corrupt politicians were voted out of office.
Residents demanded better.
And if you don’t think the same things can one day happen in Pontotoc, MS, then you’re a fool.
These days we feel that if we just close our eyes, or just stare at our cell phones, or just gripe about it on Facebook our problems will go away.
What can we do? Don’t just demand better. Do better. Help others do better. Value the truth.
Pray, vote, help one another, support good law enforcement officers, teach our children the difference in right and wrong and the sanctity of life.
Start today.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.