The tornado that ripped through Pontotoc County on Friday night in the middle of the night created devastation from Randolph to the city of Pontotoc.
As we woke on Saturday morning we had a plan on who was going where to cover for the paper and shoot pictures that we could post online and on Facebook.
I had the South Pontotoc school road, 341 and Palestine Road to get pictures and talk to folks affected.
These were haring stories of survival among the destruction to their property and homes.
Every time I see the path of a tornado, I am amazed at the devastation it can cause at one location and next door be perfectly fine.
Men, women and children were out helping their friends and neighbors cut trees and pile to clear their driveways and yards and the roadways.
As I was driving and walking around the rubble of what was left of a home what I noticed and began to turn my camera on was the multitude of power company guys out there working.
These men I am sure were out before daylight trying to clear paths, deal with down power lines and downed power poles and helping people.
These men may not wear a cape or have super powers, but if you ask any of the people affected by the storm, when they saw that power company truck role up, I am sure they looked at them as heroes.
These men have worked tirelessly since the storm rolled out and will be working from daylight to dark until they get everything back up and going.
As I was out shooting pictures I came into town and was at the 4way stop at 41 and 15 and saw what looked like a convey of Tombigbee Power trucks heading into town.
I bet the PEPA guys felt like the cavalry was coming to help with a monumental task ahead of them.
I am sure our guys were already tired as they went to Amory last week to help them out when they were hit by a tornado last Friday night.
When one town gets hit by any type of wide spread destruction, the power companies surrounding will show up to lend a hand.
Thank you to all that have been and are still out there helping clean up and restore people’s lives.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
